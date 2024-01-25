Senior RTÉ figures may be brought before PAC over findings in report on musical

The musical, which ran over several weeks in the Convention Centre in Dublin in December 2022, made a loss of €2.2 million, after a large shortfall in ticket sales.

Senior RTÉ figures may be brought before the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to be quizzed on the findings of the report on the broadcaster’s ill-fated Toy Show the Musical.

That report found the production had overstated sponsorship revenue it raised by €75,000, and that some internal figures admitted there had been “little interrogation” of the finances behind the project.

The musical, which ran over several weeks in the Convention Centre in Dublin in December 2022, made a loss of €2.2 million, after a large shortfall in ticket sales. The project came in for major criticism and despite plans to stage the production annually it has since been scrapped.

A long awaited report by auditors Grant Thornton, published on Thursday, found issues with the recording of sponsorship from the show, which it said was “not in line with generally accepted accounting practices”.

The PAC agreed on Thursday to seek an extension of its remit to allow them to examine issues arising from the Toy Show the Musical report and a separate report on staff exit deals at RTÉ.

The committee must get the green light from the Dáil Committee on Parliamentary Privileges and Oversight so that it can look into matters related to RTÉ and allow them to call in witnesses from the broadcaster.

RTÉ is not usually answerable to the PAC as its accounts are not audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General.

PAC chairman Brian Stanley told the PAC on Thursday afternoon that during his brief look at what had come out from the report on Toy Show the Musical there are “some fairly stark revelations” and he believed the committee will have to revisit the issue.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy said there are “corporate failings” identified by the report and there is a possibility the PAC will have to invite people from RTÉ to a future PAC meeting.

The PAC is drawing up its own report on the controversies that have engulfed RTÉ.

Mr Stanley, a Sinn Féin TD, said the PAC’s remit will have to be extended if they are to bring RTÉ again and he secured agreement of committee members to request the extension.

Meanwhile, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, chair of the RTÉ board since November 2022, told RTÉ's News at One that the move to restate revenue from elsewhere as sponsorship was “totally not appropriate”.

“I wasn’t there at the time; I am reading it and trying to understand it. It will never happen again. Take my word for it. This is not going to happen again in this way,” she said.