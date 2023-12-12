Changes to Ukrainian refugee support due to come in by end of January, says Varadkar

The Government has decided to reduce welfare rates and to limit State accommodation for new arrivals from Ukraine to 90 days. Photograph: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

Changes to support for Ukrainian refugees are due to come into effect by the end of January, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

He said the situation was that accommodation is “scarce” while the numbers coming to Ireland “remain very large”.

“We’re making this change with that in mind, recognising that other European countries have acted similarly, have changed what they offer over the course of two years and we’re now following suit,” Mr Varadkar told the Dáil on Tuesday.

The Government has decided to reduce welfare rates and to limit State accommodation for new arrivals from Ukraine to 90 days.

[ Q&A: What changes to supports for Ukrainian refugees are under consideration by Government? ]

The current rate of €220 per week will decrease to €38.80 for the period that Ukrainian people are in State accommodation.

Mr Varadkar said the changes would require legislation, which would be published in January and enacted by the end of that month, “and those changes will come into effect at that point”.

The Fine Gael leader said the Government was confident it could provide accommodation for the initial 90 days, some of which already existed across the system.

“People who have moved into State accommodation from Ukraine don’t always stay there. Some have moved on to find their own accommodation,” he said.

“Others have moved on to other parts of the European Union, so accommodation does become free in the existing former hotels, former B&Bs.

“We also have the modular homes which the OPW is building. We have the refurb programme, which is taking old buildings and bringing them back into use as accommodation. So all of that will continue.”

Mr Varadkar said he also wanted to be clear that Ukrainians fleeing the war would “remain welcome” in Ireland, “just as they are welcome in every member state of the European Union”.

“That isn’t going to change. However, we have decided to bring what we offer Ukrainians fleeing here into line with what is offered in other western European countries, very often countries that haven’t welcomed as many Ukrainians as we have per head of population,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said accommodation had been found for 70,000 Ukrainians to date while acknowledging additional accommodation would have to be sourced.

The Taoiseach was responding to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald during Leaders’ Questions, who said there was a “major, embedded housing capacity problem” in Ireland.

Ms McDonald asked where would incoming Ukrainian people be housed for the 90 days and where would they go after that period.

“Will they have to find a home within the general housing system, a system that’s already a breaking point,” she said.

“Am I to understand that they’d have to find a place in the private rental sector? People can’t find rented accommodation for love nor money and when they do, the rents are extortionate. Or will Ukrainian people be given a tent and told to take their chances on the streets?

“I’m sure we can agree that that simply would not be acceptable and would not work. So where is your plan?”

The Dublin Central TD added there she was “very concerned” there was no plan to accommodate for temporary purposes or when the 90 days expired.