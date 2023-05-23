Dáil live: Taoiseach promises further weekly pension increase in Budget during Leaders’ Questions

Close watchers of politics will recall that a donation from businessman Michael Stone to Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe was not declared during the 2020 general election campaign, leading to some pressure on the Minister.

Mr Stone left his role as chairman of North East Inner City Implementation Board in the wake of those reports, but his replacement has a track record of success: Jim Gavin, the manager of the six-in-a-row Dublin All-Ireland-winning team.

In a story that is developing in Luxembourg but with major ramifications for the State, Apple, the European Commission and Ireland face off today in a court case related to a tax bill worth billions.

Dominic Coyle and Joe Brennan explain why it matters here.

Meanwhile from Cabinet, Jennifer Bray reports that plans to excavate the site of the former mother and baby institution in Tuam have moved a step closer after Ministers on Tuesday approved two key appointments.

Daniel Mac Sweeney, who worked for International Committee of the Red Cross including as a missing persons envoy in the Caucasus, was appointed the director who will oversee the excavation and exhumation, while Sheila Nunan, a former trade union leader, will lead negotiations with religious bodies.

It is expected that work will begin on exhuming remains at the site later this year.

Outside the chamber, committees are underway on Tuesday. At the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs, Ireland’s cyber security chief is due to say ransomware attacks remain the “most pressing risk to services” despite advances in artificial intelligence.

Richard Browne, director of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) will, however, say that AI is “at least the single most important technological development since the internet, and it may well turn out to be more important that that”.

The NCSC will have guidance on AI available for public servants in the coming weeks.

Read the full report by Cormac McQuinn here.

Rural Independent TD Danny Healy Rae raised the issue of planning permission and claimed the Government was preventing people from building their own homes.

The Kerry TD also said the Government had to do something about anonymous objectors. He said they should be charged between €500 to €2,000.

In response, Mr Varadkar said the number of new homes which started construction in April was 10 per cent higher than in April of 2022. He said house prices have been falling for the last six months in Dublin which was encouraging.

Mr Varadkar also spoke about the importance of the vacant home grant and encouraged people to take it up.

Independent TD Joan Collins has raised the issue of the State pension in the face of the cost of living crisis. She said the number of older people at risk of poverty rose by 55,000 last year.

Ms Collins said it was time to see a rise in the State pension.

In response, Mr Varadkar said there will be an increase in the weekly pension in the Budget but that “the exact amount has not been decided yet”.

He said older people in Ireland are less likely to be experiencing poverty than people of working age.

In response, Mr Varadkar too said he wanted to condemn such attacks. He said the State was facing a major refugee crisis, as was the rest of Europe.

Mr Varadkar said around 100,000 people had fled from abroad to Ireland and the State was “struggling” to deal with the situation.

The Taoiseach said €50 million of funding had been announced to help communities and there would possibly be a similar fund in a few months’ time.

He said in the vast majority of places communities had accepted newcomers but “things had fallen down in some places” and “we all need to do better in that regard”.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said she wanted to condemn the intimation and aggression seen outside asylum seeker accommodation in recent weeks.

Ms Cairns said the scenes being witnessed were frightening and there were fears about it escalating. She said tropes about the dangers posed by people who “aren’t local” are now becoming alarmingly commonplace.

She said everyone in the Oireachtas had a responsibility to show leadership on the issue. Ms Cairns said there had to be communication between communities welcoming asylum seekers and the Government.

She said there was currently a void which was being filled with misinformation.

Ms McDonald asked the Taoiseach had he contacted retailers and what were the Government doing to end price gouging by the big food retailers.

She said what the Government was doing to confront energy companies and ensure that prices come down.

In response, Mr Varadkar said electricity prices had gone up over the past year but that the Government had taken action.

He said there had been energy credits for households, a reduction in VAT on electricity and gas, taken a special dividend off the ESB, approved the extension of the TBESS scheme for businesses and there was a windfall tax being developed.

He said ministers Simon Coveney and Neale Nichmond were taking the lead in relation to food prices and Mr Coveney would meet the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) over the coming days.

Leaders’ Questions have just begun in the Dáil on Tuesday afternoon, where Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has brought up the latest CSO report on wholesale electricity costs.

The Dublin Central TD said wholesale costs fell by 57 per cent while bills have “soared” by 63 per cent since March 2022.

She said it was very clear from the report that savings were not being passed on to customers. Ms McDonald said not one energy company had reduced their prices.