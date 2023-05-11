HSE still pursuing ventilator suppliers for refunds of more than €22m through Chinese legal system

The HSE ordered about 3,500 ventilators – more than 10 times the estimated number clinically required at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The suppliers of ventilators are still being pursued by the Health Service Executive (HSE) through the Chinese legal system for refunds of more than €22 million spent on machines bought during the pandemic.

The HSE ordered about 3,500 ventilators – more than 10 times the estimated number clinically required at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The agency deliberately over-ordered in a bid to secure 1,900 ventilators amid an international scramble to secure the machines.

A Comptroller & Auditor General (C&AG) report concluded that the HSE did not receive value for the expenditure, which totalled €30.5 million.

The HSE’s new chief executive Bernard Gloster and its chief financial officer Stephen Mulvaney were quizzed about the ventilators during a meeting of the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday.

Mr Mulvaney defended the HSE’s actions at the start of the pandemic saying: “We chose to put patient risk in advance of financial and procurement risk ... We could just as easily be sitting here having an inquiry about why we didn’t have enough ventilators.”

About 100 ventilators delivered to Ireland from China did not meet the required standards when they were tested.

They have been in storage at a cost €75,000 over the last three years while some €22 million in refunds are being pursued.

Mr Mulvaney said that when the HSE started seeking refunds it was chasing €50.5 million.

He said around €30 million has so far been recovered at a cost of some €500,000 in legal fees.

He said: “There’s €22 million being pursued. We’re not saying we’ll get it all. We will continue to pursue it for as long as it makes sense to do so and it does make sense to do so.”

Earlier, the C&AG Seamus McCarthy, told the PAC that “good procurement practices can assist in achieving value for money even in emergency situations”.

He outlined how at the beginning of March 2020 the HSE identified how more ventilators were urgently needed to deal with an expected surge in demand for critical care later that month

The HSE procured 581 additional ventilators – which met EU regulatory standards – from established suppliers at a cost of €20.5 million.

Over a four-week period, spanning March and April 2020, the HSE placed orders for almost 3,500 ventilators at an agreed cost of €129 million. This was almost twice the number of devices that the HSE had been sanctioned to purchase.

The C&AG’s examination found no due diligence checks had been completed on four of the new suppliers while the extent of checks carried out varied with another six.

Subsequently, the HSE cancelled many of the orders that had been placed and received refunds of €50.5 million.

However, no benefit or value has been received by the HSE for expenditure totalling €30.5 million.

Some €8.1 million is deemed unrecoverable and the HSE is continuing to pursue refunds of €22.3 million.

Mr McCarthy said he previously drew attention to write-offs of stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand gels totalling more than €483 million due to unsuitability, obsolescence or price fluctuations.

He acknowledged that procurement in an emergency situation is “challenging and is unlikely to result in optimum value for money outcomes”.

However, he said: “It’s important to learn the lessons of experience and to improve processes where we can so that better outcomes can be achieved in the use of public resources in similar future circumstances.”

Mr Gloster said early 2020 was a period of “enormous uncertainty” at a time when there was no vaccine for a “deadly” virus.

He said: “There was a serious excess in demand in the global healthcare products market with what were then characterised as ‘E-bay style bidding wars’ and normal purchasing and sourcing practices did not apply.”

Mr Gloster said: “Payment in advance was effectively mandatory, even then, with no guarantee it would secure delivery.”

He said staff had to “deliberately ‘over order’ to try and secure necessary volume of supply, knowing that cancelling later and managing the financial risk would be factors that might arise”.

Mr Mulvaney said the only way to get ventilators at the time was to pay in advance and over order because “we were being gazumped continually”.

The PAC was told how 365 of the ventilators purchased have been donated to India where they are in use.