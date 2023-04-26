Dáil live: Housing crisis addressed first in Leader’s Questions

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has just kicked off Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil on Wednesday. She says more evidence emerges every day of the consequences of the housing emergency on the Government’s watch.

Ms McDonald says people are left struggling with rising rents and house prices due to the Government’s failure to deliver affordable housing.

She points to her party’s call for the re-introduction of mortgage interest relief.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says there is real evidence of the progress the Government is making on housing, with 6,760 new homes built in the first quarter of this year.

Mr Varadkar says he hopes someone as “mean spirited” as Ms McDonald will acknowledge the figures.

He says tax measures are a measure for the budget and all suggestions and ideas will be considered.

The Taoiseach says there will be a tax package in the budget but that it won’t be possible to “include everything”.

He says average mortgage rates are now at the lower level by European standards.

Ms McDonald said the European Central Bank will meet on Thursday and it is a matter of great fear and anxiety for mortgage holders that they will see another hike.

She said if the Government wasn’t going to support her party’s measure, “what’s your answer if you don’t like ours”.

Mr Varadkar says people would pay more income tax under Sinn Féin and that the tax package in the budget will be “as generous as we can afford”.