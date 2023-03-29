McDonald says Sinn Féin Bill ‘one last chance to stop thousands of people losing their homes’

Mary Lou McDonald: accused the Government of “being all over the place” and “scrambling to defend an indefensible decision” over not extending the eviction ban. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

A Sinn Féin Bill seeking to extend the eviction ban until January 2024 which TDs will vote on this evening is “one last chance to stop thousands of people losing their homes”, its leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.

Ms McDonald has also accused the Government of “being all over the place” and “scrambling to defend an indefensible decision” over not extending the eviction ban, which will expire on a phased basis from the end of the month.

The Residential Tenancies (Deferment of Termination Dates of Certain Tenancies) Bill 2023, put forward by Sinn Féin, would extend the eviction ban until January 2024. The Government has put forward an amendment which TDs will vote on tonight.

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil, Ms McDonald said the Bill provides every TD the opportunity to “state through a vote on legislation where they stand, to vote to protect working families, single people and pensioners from losing their homes or to vote to evict them into the prospect of homelessness”.

READ MORE

The Dublin Central TD added that the Government had put more energy into “ducking this vote than you have into providing a credible answer to the fundamental question which remains – where are people to go?”

The Sinn Féin leader said her colleague, Dublin Bay North TD Denise Mitchell, had spoken with a woman in her 70s who was facing eviction.

“Can you fathom the stress that this woman is going through facing homelessness in her golden years,” Ms McDonald said. “Is this really where we are now? Where is that woman to go?”

Ms McDonald added that the “clock is ticking down” and accused the Government of “playing with people’s lives”.

In response, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said extending the eviction moratorium was not the solution and would make homelessness worse.

Mr Varadkar said the solution was more social housing, the tenant-in-situ scheme and tax changes to encourage landlords to stay in the market as well as homelessness prevention services.

The Fine Gael leader said he acknowledged there were a lot of people worried at the moment who had received a notice to quit in recent months.

“They’re fearful, they’re worried and in many cases experiencing real anxiety and I understand that,” Mr Varadkar said.

“What I don’t appreciate Deputy [McDonald] is you exploiting those fears, adding to them and seeking to amplify them. That is wrong.”

He said the vast majority of people who had been served notices to quit would find a new tenancy, with the help of Government, local authorities or a voluntary body.

Mr Varadkar said there were 52,000 new tenancies created over the last four quarters according to figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB), despite Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin previously disputing the numbers.