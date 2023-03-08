Varadkar accuses PBP of ‘bonkers’ conspiracy theory in ‘Left Government’ pamphlet

The People Before Profit 'Case for a Left Government' document at its launch in Buswells Hotel, Dublin, last week. Photograph: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has asked People Before Profit TDs if they are sure they are “not a bit bonkers” in the Dáil following the recent publication of a pamphlet by the party.

The document, entitled The Case for a Left Government – Getting Rid of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, says Ireland has been run by these two parties for a century and, among a series of criticisms, blames them for the housing crisis, the scale of hospital waiting lists and the high cost of childcare.

A section of the publication asking if a left government could succeed alleges that “control over the media” is among weapons the rich can deploy.

Mr Varadkar was answering questions in relation to gardaí on Wednesday and said it would be “remiss” of him not to bring the attention of the House to the document.

“You can purchase it for €3 online and you can even get a nice picture of me and the Tánaiste on the front cover of it,” he said.

“In this document we’re told that the rich, using their control over the media, will try to turn the population against a left-led government, led by Deputy [Mary Lou] McDonald.

“They will deploy the police and the Army to move against the elected left-wing government and it’s not just the gardaí that are going to be involved in this conspiracy, it’s the Irish Independent, The Irish Times, RTÉ, even primary teachers, the GAA and taxi drivers are all part of this conspiracy to overthrow the elected left-wing government under the leadership of Deputy McDonald assisted by People for Profit.”

The Fine Gael leader added that it was “very interesting” debating with members of People Before Profit in the chamber.

“You’re interesting people, you’re passionate,” he said.

“I do actually enjoy listening to your questions and you often raise pertinent issues that sometimes I haven’t considered, but are you sure you’re not a bit bonkers?

“Like really, do you really think there’s going to be a conspiracy involving all those people to overthrow a left-wing government?”

People Before Profit TD Boyd Barrett said this was “a slightly mischievous interpretation” by the Taoiseach while his party colleague Brid Smith said “I would rather be bonkers than a Tory like you”.

The People Before Profit pamphlet said “even the prospect of a Sinn Féin-led government has led to a barrage of propaganda from the Irish Independent, The Irish Times and Raidió Teilifís Éireann against the party”.

“It will not even stop there,” it added.

“We know from other countries that as capitalism decays, the wealthy will use far-right and fascist gangs who use a spurious radical rhetoric to divert anger on to social scapegoats such as migrants, gay or trans people.”

It says: “In the very final analysis, they will deploy the police and the army to move against elected left-wing governments, as they did in Chile when the first self-proclaimed Marxist president, Salvador Allende, was elected.”

The pamphlet also raises concerns about one of the parties it wants to talk to about a left-wing coalition, arguing that there is a “contradiction at the heart of Sinn Féin”.

It said: “It is popular because it represents a viable alternative to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael rule and talks repeatedly about workers ... yet the party does not want to frighten the rich.”