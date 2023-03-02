State faced compensation claims of up to €5 billion by end of 2022, PAC hears

The Comptroller and Auditor General, Seamus McCarthy: said Cerebral Palsy claims, which predominantly occur within maternity services, accounted for around 40 per cent of the estimated liability at the end of 2021 but represented just 4.5 per cent of the total number of active claims. Photograph: Frank Miller

The estimated liability of compensation claims made against State agencies stood at almost €5 billion at the end of 2022, the Dáil’s public spending watchdog has been told.

Data provided by the State Claims Agency (SCA) shows how there were 11,204 active claims with a combined outstanding liability of €4.95 billion.

Agency director Ciarán Breen told the Public Accounts Committee that €3.85 billion of this are estimated liabilities of 3,875 claims under the Clinical Indemnity Scheme.

He said about €2.4 billion of this related to 914 active claims arising from maternity services.

Mr Breen outlined how €200 million - more than half of the payments made last year – were related to maternity claims.

Earlier, Comptroller and Auditor General Seamus McCarthy told TDs that the “estimated average liability in clinical indemnity cases is heavily influenced by a small number of high value claims involving cases of catastrophic injury.”

He added: “Cerebral Palsy claims, which predominantly occur within maternity services, accounted for around 40 per cent of the estimated liability at end 2021 but represented just 4.5 per cent of the total number of active claims.”

The committee was told that the estimated liabilities under the separate General Indemnity Scheme stood at €1.1 billion at the end of 2022.

The State Claims Agency is tasked with managing personal injury and property damage claims against the State and State authorities as well as providing risk management services.

The committee chairman, Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley, asked which State bodies were “top of the league” for non-clinical claims.

Mr Breen mentioned the Irish Prison Service, the Garda and the Department of Defence in his response.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy asked about potential liability in relation to incidents that occurred but were not claimed for.

Mr Breen said the latest IBNR [Incurred but not reported] report was from 2021 and it estimates a sum of €13 billion.

Labour TD Alan Kelly asked a senior Department of Health official for an update on the Civil Liabilities Amendment Bill.

Mr Kelly pushed for changes to the law following the death from cancer in 2020 of Ruth Morrissey – a prominent campaigner for justice for women in the CervicalCheck screening scandal.

He told the Dáil at the time that one of the best ways of securing her legacy would be to change the Civil Liability Act to enable dependents of a dying person to claim for losses in one action rather than having to go through the courts again after the person has passed away.

Mr Kelly told the committee he had raised the issue many times and sent a draft Bill to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly. He called the current legal situation “a bloody disgrace”.

He asked for an update on plans to change the law in writing saying he is “sick and tired of the Government bluffing on it”.

Greg Dempsey, the deputy secretary of the Department of Health, later told the meeting that the issue is “under ongoing examination with the Department of Justice.”