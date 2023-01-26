Government will have to ‘wean’ people off cost of living supports, Eamon Ryan says

Eamon Ryan also said the price of oil seemed relatively steady and in those circumstances 'we do have to look at restoring our tax base'. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

The Government will have to “wean” people off the cost of living financial supports while it also has to look at “restoring our tax base”, Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan has said.

The Green Party leader said the measures will be wound down, similar to how Covid-19 emergency supports were previously.

Mr Ryan was responding to Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín and Independent TD Mattie McGrath during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil on Thursday.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday the Government will indicate in the coming weeks which cost of living supports can be continued. Mr Varadkar said not all of the Government’s measures, which are due to expire at the end of February, can be continued, but promised there would not be a “cliff edge”.

The reduced VAT rate for gas and electricity are due to expire at the end of next month as well as the reduced rate of excise duty for petrol, diesel and home heating oil and the ban on energy disconnections.

Mr Ryan said the electricity supports had been “well timed and well placed” and that in terms of such measures “we have to wean off those, we have to do it in a balanced way, subject to what happens in the war”.

The Dublin South-Central TD also said the price of oil seemed relatively steady and in those circumstances “we do have to look at restoring our tax base”.

“Because the benefit of excise and VAT is that it helps provide us a stable income that allows us pay for the pay increases in the public service, which we need to deliver on, allows us to provide for the social welfare increases and to go further in next October’s budget,” he said.

He added: “The income streams that you get from a stable tax base are part of a social democratic approach to Government and it’s so easy to promise you won’t have to pay for anything and we will provide for everything.

“You have a responsibility to balance your income and your expenditure, the State needs to expand. We need more services, we need more houses, we need more hospitals. We need to pay for that and that we do by creating a sound economy.”

Mr Ryan said the Government would continue to protect the public and did not know what would happen this year in terms of the war in Ukraine but would not go down the road of “populist solutions”.

“There is a responsibility on Government to get the basic economic protection of the State’s finances so you can provide the measures when you need them,” he said.

“We did it in Covid, we unwound the measures in a way that worked and that’s what we will do again this spring, which we will need to do.

“Obviously we will be attentive if circumstances change, you have to keep an eye on what international prices are, on what the economy is doing, the employment, what the welfare of the people is.

“But false simple promises that you’d never reverse a single measure, that you wouldn’t do what we did in Covid, bring in big supports and then appropriately withdraw them, not on a cliff edge … but not on a never-never, where you put it off, and every local and general election say we won’t do it now because it’s politically unpopular.

“That reckless way would really endanger our people and the protection of our people, which is the thing we need to do.”