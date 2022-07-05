RTÉ must reduce reliance on public funding, says PAC

RTÉ is “not doing enough to reduce its dependence on State funding”, the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has found in a report published this afternoon that contains several criticisms of the broadcaster.

While RTÉ awaits the report on the Future of Media Commission, which is expected to be published next week, the Public Accounts Committee has issued its own report following an examination of RTÉ ’s funding and related issues.

The committee’s report noted that RTÉ ’s commercial income was declining, and its reliance on the income from the licence fee was therefore increasing. It said that the Department of Arts and Media should discuss ways of reducing the reliance on public funding, and report back to the committee by November.

It also said that the Future of Media Commission report should be published as soon as possible and said it will examine potential future sources of funding — such as collection of the licence fee by the Revenue Commissioners — for the station. However, The Irish Times has previously reported that the Government is likely to rule out this option.

The committee’s report also expressed concern about the gender pay gap at the station and also said that it should take steps to ensure that employees who work through the Irish language are paid at the same rates as those who work through English.

The PAC also sought further information on settlements made with the Revenue Commissioners as a result of RTÉ’s use of contractors. The station made a settlement of €1.2 million with the Revenue last year to cover taxes which should have been paid for contractors. The committee also noted that there may be outstanding amounts owed to the Department of Social Protection arising from the issue, and sought further information on this also.

PAC chairman Brian Stanley said: “While solutions need to be found for reforming the TV licence fee system, there may be ways in which RTÉ can decrease its reliance on funding from the Exchequer, and increase funding streams from commercial sources.

“The Committee is concerned that while Exchequer funding to RTÉ has increased from 2016 to 2020, the broadcaster is not doing enough to reduce its dependence on State funding. The Department should engage with RTÉ to explore measures for reducing its dependence on Exchequer funding and provide PAC with a report by November 2022 detailing progress made on the matter.”