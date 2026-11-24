Referencing the climate crisis, Mary Robinson said 'it’s important young people don’t get depressed and think there’s nothing we can do'. Photograph: Paul Sharp

Former president Mary Robinson says a lot of money is now being invested in clean energy “despite the bad leadership of President Trump”.

In an address to the Seanad on Tuesday, she struck a hopeful tone despite the failure to agree a deal at the recent UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Turkey.

Robinson, who attended the Cop31 conference, said she hopes “we’ll see a swing back” from the United States on climate action after the midterm elections.

“There were a lot of representatives there, all Democrats of course, and they’re doing their best.”

Seventy-five young people, representing youth organisations and schools, were in attendance in the Seanad chamber for a discussion on climate issues as Robinson delivered her address. She used her speech to “concentrate on the importance of making space for young people to lead on climate action”.

“The mood at Cop31 was, frankly, depressing,” she said. “It’s important young people don’t get depressed and think there’s nothing we can do . . . the world is changing.”

She said the failure to reach an overall agreement at the summit was down to its terms being so bad.

Robinson said its failures included the lack of a reference to phasing out fossil fuels and not enough commitments on finance, “particularly for African countries”. She said the decision would have been “wonderful news for the oil and gas lobby as they continue polluting”.

The former president pointed to the Nepal glacier collapse in 2026, which led to flash floods across the northern part of the country, as an example of a disaster where adequate relief has not been forthcoming.

“The [Adaption] Fund has decided to disperse $21 million (€19.2 million), even though Nepal needs at least $5 billion,” she said.

Robinson has long advocated on climate issues and she will become the first woman to serve as chair of the Council of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) in 2027.

She is also a co-founder of The Elders, an independent international non-governmental organisation of senior statespeople, peace activists, and human rights advocates.

Addressing her climate advocacy, she joked: “My three youngest grandchildren now believe I’m part of Star Wars, my credibility as a granny has increased!”

Taking a positive from Cop31, she said the goal of reaching a global electrification rate of 35 per cent by 2035 was encouraging. She said coral reefs are under threat, which could be a “tipping point”.

Finishing her address, Robinson once again paid tribute to young environmental activists.

“The action agenda and the real world is moving, although not fast enough. We need more truth, more urgency, more action,” she said. “Young people understand this better than anyone. We know the power of young people to bring about change.

“My dear friend Kofi Annan used to say ’you are never too young to lead, you are never too old to learn’.”