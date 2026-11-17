HSE chief executive Anne O'Connor is expected to tell Oireachtas committee that the health service faces a 'very serious financial position'. Photo: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

The Government is set to ask the Oireachtas to approve additional funding of close to €800 million for the health service this year.

It is understood the Cabinet was told on Tuesday the HSE would require a supplementary estimate of €780 million this year.

This is less than the deficit of almost €1 billion that had been anticipated for the health service in recent weeks.

HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor is expected to tell the Oireachtas Committee on Health on Wednesday that the health service faces “a very serious financial position”.

“The gap between HSE spending and funding has grown over a number of years and I am working closely with the HSE board, the department and its officials to manage and oversee the financial position while balancing the need to provide services in a safe manner to ever-increasing patient numbers,” according to an opening statement to the committee from O’Connor.

The HSE had been allocated €29 billion by the Government to deliver health services in 2026.

However, it was evident from early in the year the health service was heading for a significant financial overrun.

Controversial recruitment restrictions have been introduced in four HSE regions in a bid to deal with the deficit.