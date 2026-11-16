One Irish Defence Forces training mission was due to take place in Germany at the start of 2026 but this was delayed and later cancelled. Photograph: Stephen Barnes/Getty Images

There is “no intention” of sending Irish soldiers to Ukraine to provide training to its troops within the war-torn country as part of an extended European Union mission, the Department of Defence has said.

Last week the Government approved extending the participation of the Defence Forces in the EU mission for another two years up to mid-November 2028.

The Defence Forces has been involved in training members of Ukraine’s Armed Forces (UAF) under the umbrella of the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (Eumam Ukraine) set up to help resist the Russian invasion.

The training mostly takes place in Germany and Poland, with up to 30 Irish troops earmarked as instructors.

The Government decision to continue involvement came after the Council of the EU last week extended the mandate of Eumam Ukraine until November 15th, 2028.

This followed a strategic review of Eumam, and a council statement said it decided to establish “a presence in Ukraine to ensure direct and effective co-ordination with the Ukrainian military authorities, the UAF and like-minded international partners”.

This was designed to ensure EU training “continues to evolve in line with the UAF’s needs”.

Asked if, as a result of this, Irish troops could be deployed to Ukraine itself at some point over the next two years, a Department of Defence statement said there was “no intention” that Defence Forces personnel would provide training on Ukrainian territory.

“Mission activities continue to be conducted on the territory of European Union member states,” it added.

It said the State had one Defence Forces member serving in the Eumam Ukraine headquarters in Brussels and three at the multinational special training command in Germany.

It added: “Training teams also deploy on a temporary basis to deliver specialist courses in EU member states.”

To date the Defence Forces has delivered 24 training modules to approximately 1,200 Ukrainian troops in areas including tactical combat casualty care, demining, drill instructor training and basic training.

On Saturday, The Irish Times reported that the State has been unable to send teams of soldiers to train Ukrainian troops this year due to a lack of Defence Forces volunteers as a result of a withdrawal of allowances for taking part.

One Irish training mission was due to take place in Germany at the start of 2026, but this was delayed and later cancelled after no Irish soldiers volunteered due to the allowance issue.

Until this year, soldiers taking part in the missions received subsistence allowances of €150 a day to cover food and living expenses.

The German military more recently said it would feed the Irish soldiers, prompting the Department of Defence to cease payment of the allowance. Irish personnel complained the German rations were poor quality and they still had to buy their own food.

It is understood the Defence Forces has since prepared a business case for the department to pay instructors the basic overseas peacekeeping allowance of €96 a day but this has not been acted on.

A spokesman for Minister for Defence Helen McEntee said the issue was “being worked through by the department”.