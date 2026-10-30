‘Lots of deep thought has to go into this’: Taoiseach steps up research on Irish unity

Micheál Martin has made his most significant intervention in the debate about potential future Irish unity, announcing the creation of a new Government body to study and evaluate the issues adjacent to the unity question.

In an interview with The Irish Times, the Taoiseach said he would bring proposals to Cabinet before the end of the year to set up the new body, following discussions with his own party and the Government more widely.

It will operate under the authority of his department and draw on academic and other experts as well as a Civil Service secretariat.

“What I’m arguing for is that we need to create an objective, independent, rigorous evidence base for the debate on the constitutional future of the island of Ireland, not one that is coloured by a partisan advocacy,” he said.

The new body is to explore three “baseline scenarios”: a 32-county unitary united Ireland; a continuation of the link between Northern Ireland and Britain; and a new united Ireland but with a devolved Northern Ireland.

[ Taoiseach criticises assertion Irish unity is ‘inevitable’ as he promises new initiativeOpens in new window ]

The latter scenario would mean that Northern Ireland as it is currently organised – with its own parliament, government, civil service, public services, police force and so on – would continue, but with ultimate sovereignty residing not in Westminster but rather in Dublin with the government of the new united Ireland.

It will then examine how these three scenarios could be best organised for the benefit of their people in the future, under a range of different headings.

These would include legal and constitutional requirements, public services such as health and education, the economy (including research on the possible cost of unification), security and defence, flags and symbols, and more.

“You need an expert approach, so that this is dispassionate,” he said. “This is not sort of creating evidence to suit your argument. But rather saying, ‘Here’s what it would look like, here’s what it actually involves’.”

He gives the example of the constitutional and legal area. “We’ve had 100 years of divergence. And so in the legal, constitutional area what would be required in terms of legal change, constitutional change in the event of there being unity?”

Martin is concerned that unionists should feel able to present their arguments for the continuation of the union and he wants to avoid an “approach that sticks its unity down your throat, whether you like it or not, and once we get to 50 per cent plus one”.

It is a cautious move towards unity – or some other constitutional future – but it is an advance for Martin, who has been reluctant to tread this path in the past, leading to fierce criticism from Sinn Féin, which has described him as the greatest barrier to unification.

“Bizarre … mad stuff,” he said.

He played down talk of a Border poll, which remains a decision for the British Government under the Belfast Agreement. But even if there were a vote for unity in “10 years’ time, just say – what happens then? The agreement is very silent on that because you can’t just change all those systems overnight”.

“My worry is people are not into the thinking phase, they’re into the campaigning mode,” he said.

“There’s a lot of deep thought has to go into this. I actually think the vast majority of Irish people would be in accord with what I’m saying, [that unity should be] a process as opposed to an event.

“Because, ultimately, we’re going to have to work out then how you’d make this effective and impactful if one had an affirmative vote into the future.”

It is noticeable that Martin proposes to look not just at two options – Irish unity or continuation of the union with Britain – but also has a third option, Irish unity with a devolved Northern Ireland.

Does he think that some continuation of devolution for the North is inevitable – even if, in a unity scenario, it is temporary?

“I would never use the word inevitable, but I think it could be very important part of the evolution of how the constitutional framework develops on the island of Ireland. Because there are two distinct traditions in Northern Ireland still and that needs articulation in political frameworks and political institutions in my view,” he said.

His plan will also require engagement with the British government and it is doubtful if they are “ready for this”.

But he has struck up a good relationship with the United Kingdom’s prime minister, Andy Burnham, and is optimistic about recent moves on legacy and on the possibility for reform of the political structures in the North.

“Ultimately,” he said, “we are entitled to enable this kind of work to take place.”