Death of soldier Seán Rooney among issues on agenda as Helen McEntee heads to Lebanon

Pte Seán Rooney was killed in an attack on a convoy of Irish peacekeepers serving on a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon deployment on December 14th, 2022. File photograph: AP

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Helen McEntee is travelling to Lebanon this week for discussions, including on matters related to the death of Irish soldier Pte Seán Rooney almost four years ago.

The 24-year-old, from Co Donegal, was killed in an attack on a convoy of Irish peacekeepers serving on a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) deployment on December 14th, 2022. His inquest is due to begin next month.

McEntee will travel to the area for meetings with Irish Defence Forces personnel serving with Unifil, Lebanese government representatives, United Nations officials, international partners and humanitarian organisations.

“The Minister will also discuss matters relating to the death of Private Seán Rooney, reiterating Ireland’s commitment to ensuring accountability and justice,” said the Department of Defence in a Sunday statement.

“She will reaffirm the importance Ireland attaches to the ongoing judicial process and continued co-operation between the Irish and Lebanese authorities.”

The Fine Gael TD will meet Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun, minister for foreign affairs Youssef Rajji, minister for justice Adel Nassar and members of the 128th Infantry Battalion, who are serving at Camp Shamrock in the south of the country.

Speaking in advance of her visit, McEntee said the State’s peacekeepers had made “an extraordinary contribution to peace and stability in Lebanon over almost five decades”.

Discussions will also focus on the State’s relationship with Lebanon, regional developments, support for peace and stability, and international engagement in assisting the country.

“While Ireland’s military contribution to Unifil is entering its final phase, our commitment to Lebanon and its people will remain strong,” added McEntee. “Ireland will continue to work closely with our partners in the United Nations, the European Union and the wider international community to support peace, stability, and security in Lebanon.”

Ireland has maintained a continuous peacekeeping presence in Lebanon since 1978 and remains one of Unifil’s longest-serving troop-contributing countries.