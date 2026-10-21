Ireland expected to pay more towards EU asylum solidarity fund in 2027

Countries have a choice of accepting relocated additional asylum seekers or providing financial support to the countries closest to the southern border of the union. File photograph: Ben Stansall/Getty Images

Ireland is expected to increase its contribution to the EU Migration and Solidarity Fund for 2027 from the €9 million pledged in 2026.

The annual report from the European Commission on this matter is expected later this month. It set out the “fair share” contribution each EU member state should make to countries such as Italy, Greece, Spain and Cyprus on the union’s southern borders.

Last year, the commission determined that the Irish Government should pay €9.26 million in lieu of taking an additional 463 asylum seekers.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan briefed the Cabinet on Tuesday that the commission’s latest proposal for “fair share” would involve a greater contribution from the Republic to the union-wide solidarity effort.

Countries have a choice of accepting relocated additional asylum seekers or providing financial support to the countries closest to the southern border of the union.