Limits on non-EEA workers relaxed ‘temporarily’ to tackle staff shortages in healthcare

Staff shortages have particularly affected nursing homes, home-care and disability services, all of which have a high proportion of international staff. Photograph: Getty Images

A rule that limits workers from outside the European Economic Area (EAA) to 50 per cent of an organisation’s workforce is being relaxed to address critical staff shortages in the healthcare sector.

Current rules limit non-EEA employment permit holders to 50 per cent of an organisation’s workforce. The EEA includes all the EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. Swiss nationals also have EEA status within the EU.

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke is bringing a memo to Cabinet on Tuesday proposing that the so-called “50:50 rule” be amended to help services with severe staff shortages to recruit from outside the EEA.

He will tell colleagues that the measure will be a temporary one until more Irish staff are trained to fill those roles. He is also expected to state that many healthcare providers are struggling to fill vacancies, putting frontline services under pressure.

The staff shortages have particularly affected nursing homes, home-care services and disability services, all of which have a high proportion of international staff.

In May this year, a report of a review found that the rule had led to staff shortages, which raised concerns about continuity of patient care. One of the most critical shortages is that of healthcare assistants.

The health sector is relying on an increasing number of non-EAA staff to maintain services, with more than 12,000 employment permits issued in 2024.

Elsewhere, Minister for Housing James Browne will brief Government on changes to the Repair and Lease scheme (RLS) aimed at unlocking more social homes.

This is a social housing delivery scheme that provides an interest-free loan of up to €80,000 per unit to owners of vacant properties to repair or convert them to rental standard.

[ Fall in number of units added to social housing stockOpens in new window ]

The homes are then leased to a local authority or approved housing body (AHB) and the property owner receives a percentage of market rent, with the loan repaid as a reduction in the lease payment over an agreed term. The scheme is also being used to renovate vacant commercial properties and convert them into homes.

Browne is to issue new directions to local authorities on their repair and lease work.

Among the planned changes is the removal of limits on property owners so that investment firms can also avail of the loans.

The existing scheme limited applications for existing residential properties to owners who required capital funding, a restriction aimed at excluding investment firms.

However, this proved difficult in practice and created an additional administrative burden for local authorities.

It is understood that this measure is to enable small investment groups that, for instance, own a former pub that could be converted to homes to avail of the RLS loans rather than to aid big investment funds which are said to have shown little interest in the scheme.

[ Dublin housing market stalls as cost of living creates ‘uncertainty’Opens in new window ]

Councils will also be directed to use the scheme to prioritise the delivery of studios and one-bed units. A limited vouched payment for legal fees will be available to assist local authorities or AHBs in meeting these costs.

Between 2021 and the end of March this year, 534 homes were delivered under the RLS – more than half of these, 286, in Co Waterford.

Browne will also seek Government approval to implement new EU rules to empower women MEPs to delegate their voting rights to another MEP during pregnancy and after childbirth.

A proposal by Minister for Energy Darragh O’Brien for a boiler scrappage scheme will also be brought to Cabinet.

The scheme is expected to be worth an extra €2,000 to households seeking to switch from oil boilers to new heating technology and be used in conjunction with the existing scheme of up to €12,500 for a heat pump.