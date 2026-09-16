Aontú and Independent Ireland leaders signal openness to discussing vote transfer pact

21/04/26 Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín: 'When it comes to the next general election I would be open to potentially discussing a pact of some sort with Independent Ireland.' Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

The leaders of Independent Ireland and Aontú have signalled openness to discussing a vote transfer pact before the next general election.

At the commencement of a new Dáil term, both parties are polling relatively well – although Independent Ireland’s Noel Thomas failed to get across the line in the Galway West byelection in the spring after struggling on transfers.

Speaking to reporters in Leinster House on Wednesday morning, Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins said the party would “absolutely” have an interest in speaking to his Aontú counterpart about a voting pact, or asking his voters to consider transferring to Peadar Tóibín’s party.

He said the parties had a lot of ideas “along the same lines as ourselves” on many issues, although he claimed Independent Ireland would have had a “way stronger voice” on rural, agriculture and fisheries issues.

But he said the party would not be afraid to “sit around the table” with Aontú.

Speaking later on Wednesday, Tóibín said the two parties were distinct but he was happy to work with Independent Ireland “on any number of issues”.

“When it comes to the next general election I would be open to potentially discussing a pact of some sort with Independent Ireland.”

The Meath West TD said: “I do think that one of the biggest changes that has happened politically in Ireland in the last year and a half is the fact that there is a completely new political space and that political space pretty much equals the size of Fianna Fáil in terms of vote size.”

[ Aontú has hopes for twelve seats in next general election, Peadar Tóibín tells party faithfulOpens in new window ]

Independent Ireland TD for Cork North Central Ken O’Flynn struck a more guarded stance on the matter, saying he would be “happy to take their number twos” before criticising efforts to foster unity on the left.

“The left are talking about and dividing on a regular basis,” he said. “The left are talking about having voting pacts for the last 20, 30 years, from the Spring tide up.”

He added that he would be happy to speak to any party but said: “We’re a bit early to be talking about voting pacts when there’s no elections.”