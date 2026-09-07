Politics

Budget 2027 unlikely to see return of energy credits, says Taoiseach

Cost of living to top agenda at Fianna Fáil annual think-in

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking on Monday in Tullamore, Co Offaly, where Fianna Fáil is holding its annual think-in. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking on Monday in Tullamore, Co Offaly, where Fianna Fáil is holding its annual think-in. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Mon Sept 07 2026 - 11:092 MIN READ

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the return of energy credits is unlikely when the Government delivers its second budget next month.

Speaking at his party’s think-in in Tullamore, Co Offaly, on Monday morning, the Fianna Fáil leader did not completely rule out the return of some one-off payments in the budget.

However, he said any such measures would reduce the capacity of the Government to fund other areas, citing childcare and the cost of disability.

“We want to reduce the cost of childcare. The more you put into one-off payments, the less you have to reduce childcare costs,” he said.

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“Every time you do a one-off payment by say €1 billion or €2 billion, you reduce your capacity to deal more substantively with issues that mater to people on an ongoing basis … so energy credits for everybody – I can’t see the capacity being there to do that,” he told reporters.

Martin said the Government wanted to use the budget “to ease cost-of-living pressures on people”, suggesting that would be a feature of both the tax and expenditure sides of the package.

He said changes proposed by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan that tighten the requirements for citizenship would be considered by the Government this week but praised changes already made to the rules on immigration.

“We have a firmer and more robust migration system now,” Martin said.

“And the numbers of those seeking asylum have reduced in the last 12 months. In terms of returns all of that is happening efficiently and effectively. The EU asylum pact is working.”

He added that the “costs of accommodation in respect of asylum are also coming down very significantly … So that firmer, more focused, targeted response is yielding results.”

A party member takes a photograph with Ministers Niall Collins, Mary Butler and Jim O'Callaghan and Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Fianna Fáil's think-in at Tullamore Court Hotel in Tullamore, Co Offaly. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
A party member takes a photograph with Ministers Niall Collins, Mary Butler and Jim O'Callaghan and Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Fianna Fáil's think-in at Tullamore Court Hotel in Tullamore, Co Offaly. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

He said the status of temporary protection afforded to Ukrainian refugees was “never meant to be a path to citizenship”. He said many refugees would be needed back in Ukraine after the war.

Asked about his leadership, Martin said the “entire parliamentary party is in unison” behind his leadership and was “focused on the issues that matter to the people”.

“People want us to focus on the issues that matter to them,” he said.

Fianna Fáil TDs, Senators and MEPs are gathering in Tullamore for two days for the party’s traditional think-in before the Dáil’s return next week.

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