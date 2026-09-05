Ukrainian deputy prime minister airs Aughinish concerns with Ministers in Dublin

Ukraine's deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration Vsevolod Chentsov at the Ukrainian Embassy in Ballsbridge, Dublin. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

The Ukrainian government told Irish Ministers it was unhappy the Aughinish Alumina plant continued to export materials to Russia during meetings in Dublin this week.

Ukrainian deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration Vsevolod Chentsov told The Irish Times that European Union countries should stop trading with Russia however painful that might be for individual member states.

“It is a matter of principle. It is a moral issue and member states have had enough time to adjust to the situation,” he said.

He said Ukraine had been pushing since the start of the Russian invasion for aluminium to be covered by sanctions and to stop buying from, and selling to, Russia. He said Kyiv was constantly raising this issue.

Asked whether Ukraine had provided any evidence to the Irish Government that exports of alumina from the plant in Co Limerick was ending up in the Russian military supply chain, Chentsov said: “We provided all necessary information.

“We know the Irish Government in co-operation with the European Commission has been considering this issue. So we did our part and it is up to the EU and the Irish Government to take [it] into account,” he said.

“We think it is time to fix the issue in principle and that there is a European ban on trade with Russia when we are talking about this [alumina] commodity.”

The Russian-owned Aughinish Alumina plant has come under intense scrutiny since the publication of an Irish Times investigation last March showing its links to a supply chain for the Russian military industry.

The plant and its Russian owner, Rusal, deny its export material is being used to make aluminium which ends up in Russian weapons. A Government investigation concluded there was not enough evidence to make a definitive finding.

[ Aughinish Alumina’s exports to Russia continue to riseOpens in new window ]

It is understood some EU member states intend to argue that sanctions should be imposed to prevent export of Irish alumina to Russia. Negotiations on the next round of EU sanctions targeting Russia are due to begin shortly, with the European Commission aiming to implement them before winter.

Chentsov said he held talks in Dublin this week with Ministers from member states about where Ukraine stood on the track for accession to the EU and the next steps involved.

He said formal opening of the remaining clusters – a term for subjects and issues for negotiation as part of the membership accession process – would send a strong signal that the EU was serious about enlargement.

Chentsov also said Ukraine was seeking additional financial and military support from EU countries.

He said the cost of the war was increasing and there was a financial gap that needed to be filled.

“We have an instrument called Ukraine support loan, which is working. We are asking member states to consider the possibility of front-loading the 2027 part of this budget to this year to close the gap and to look for new sources of financing Ukraine,” he said.

[ Aughinish latest: Claim that oligarch retains Rusal control is based on ‘presumptions’, company arguesOpens in new window ]

“So, yes, there is a gap both this year and next year, and together with you we are reaching out to countries.

“But also, we ask you to consider the possibilities to provide additional funding. One of the sources, potential sources, could be Russian frozen assets.”

He said when it was suggested previously that funding from such Russian assets could be provided to Ukraine, concerns were raised by countries such as Belgium.

“But if there is a will to look, to find the solution, I’m sure it is possible,” he said.