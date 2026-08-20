‘A slap in the face to the Irish public’: TikTok rejects Oireachtas invite after M9 crash

Labour TD Alan Kelly said said TikTok's reason for rejecting the Oireachtas committee invite was a 'red herring'. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

Social media firm TikTok has turned down an invitation to the Oireachtas media committee, issued in the wake of a fatal car crash on the M9 last Sunday.

The company had been invited by Labour Party TD Alan Kelly, who chairs the committee, amid harsh political criticism of social media firms in the aftermath of the incident. Five teenagers were killed when the BMW they were in, which was driving the wrong way on the motorway, collided with another vehicle, a Hyundai.

In its response to the committee, the firm pointed the finger at comments made by Kelly, suggesting that these in effect meant it would be asked to comment on the incident as it was being investigated.

In a statement on Thursday, Kelly said the refusal was a “slap in the face to the Irish public”, saying its reason for rejecting the invitation was a “red herring”.

Three women and a child in the Hyundai were taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident near Moone, Co Kildare. There has been widespread criticism of social media firms for hosting footage of youths driving recklessly – including driving the wrong way on motorways.

In response to the committee, Susan Moss, TikTok’s head of public affairs, said that while the invitation issued referred to a discussion on the general topic of online content promoting criminal activity, statements from Kelly on Wednesday suggested the “intention of the invitation appears to be specifically to address the events of August 16th”.

“Both An Garda Síochána and Coimisiún na Meán are conducting their own examinations into the matter referred to in the statement by Deputy Kelly. As a result, we believe it would not be possible to appear before the Committee in public session until this process is completed and we have had the opportunity to assess the outcome."

She said TikTok does also “not consider it appropriate to be the sole representative of the video-sharing industry” in this context.

Moss said the company would be open to participating in a private briefing session and engaging with members’ questions at a suitable time.

She said TikTok is closely monitoring content related to the matter and is actively removing videos and accounts that violate its community guidelines or illegal content policies.

“We have longstanding policies that prohibit content that glorifies or encourages violence, promotion of crime, or instructions on how to commit harmful acts.”

In a statement after the contact from TikTok, Kelly strongly criticised the social media company.

“TikTok’s decision to decline the committee’s invitation is deeply disappointing and, frankly, unacceptable given the seriousness of the issues we are seeking to examine. It’s a slap in the face to the Irish public,” he said.

The Tipperary North TD said the committee wanted to understand processes currently in place to protect users, particularly younger users, from content that glorifies dangerous, reckless or illegal behaviour.

“TikTok is one of the most influential social media platforms in Ireland and is the platform of choice for many young people. With that influence comes an enormous responsibility.

“The issue of a Garda investigation being ongoing as an excuse for not coming is a red herring, while if they want us to invite in other social media companies with them I’ve no problem with that. This matter is far too important for them to treat the Irish public this way.

“TikTok should come before the Oireachtas Committee, answer our questions directly and demonstrate that protecting its users is a responsibility it takes seriously.”