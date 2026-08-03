Irish military officers to fill defence attache posts in Britain, US and France this autumn

Minister for Defence Helen McEntee: 'This is an important moment in Irish defence diplomacy.' Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Irish military officers are expected to take up appointments as defence attaches in embassies in London, Washington DC and Paris from the autumn.

Minister for Defence Helen McEntee has confirmed the appointment of the State’s first defence attaches to Britain, the United States and France in what a Government statement described as “a significant milestone” in strengthening international defence engagement.

Defence or military attaches serve in embassies where they represent their countries’ armed forces, act as military points of contact and relay defence information back to their governments.

The Republic is unusual among western nations having never before deployed formal defence attaches overseas, although officers serve in similar roles in the European Union and Nato military headquarters.

The statement noted the Defence Forces’ officers will help “deepen defence co-operation with three of Ireland’s closest strategic partners”.

The 2022 report from the Commission on the Defence Forces said international liaison and co‐operation between the Republic’s military and other armed forces “should be enhanced and strengthened with the immediate creation of a defence attache network”.

McEntee said: “This is an important moment in Irish defence diplomacy. I am confident that those appointed will bring significant added value to their roles.”

She said the new defence attache network delivers benefits for the defence and foreign affairs departments and the Defence Forces.

Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieut Gen Rossa Mulcahy welcomed the appointments, saying the attaches will “play a vital role in ... advancing Ireland’s defence and security interests overseas.”