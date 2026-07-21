Aughinish Alumina: concern is mounting for the 500 jobs in the Limerick plant and hundreds more locally that service the factory and its workforce. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The Government’s long-awaited report on the export of alumina to Russia from the Aughinish plant in Limerick is not now expected to be published before it is sent to the European Commission.

The document is expected to be formally concluded later this week or early next week and sent to Brussels. However, despite expectations among Opposition politicians that it would be published, it is understood the Government will not do so.

The Department of Enterprise is expected to publish a statement outlining its findings, with sources with knowledge of the issue citing commercial sensitivity as a reason for not putting the full document into the public domain.

“We’d hope to publish a summary document,” said one source with knowledge of discussions within the Coalition.

The department declined to comment when asked about plans for publishing the document and the timing of its conclusion.

It is expected that the report will find there is insufficient evidence to conclude that alumina from the plant is not ending up in Russian weapons, though it will say that it is not possible to conclude definitely that Aughinish is supplying the Russian arms industry, either.

Any action on foot of revelations that the plant exports significant amounts of alumina to Russia – where, it is feared, the product ends up in Russian weaponry used against Ukraine – will be decided in conjunction with the commission, likely later this year.

The situation is awkward for the Government, which is vocal in its support for Ukraine, especially as Taoiseach Micheál Martin is due to travel to Kyiv shortly.

An investigation by The Irish Times in conjunction with the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project earlier this year found that Limerick-produced alumina had entered Russia’s weapons supply chain.

From the Shannon to Siberia: How alumina from a Limerick refinery enters Russia’s weapons supply chain Aughinish Alumina in Co Limerick supplies vast amounts of raw materials to Russian aluminium smelters, according to an investigation by The Irish Times and the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

Read the full investigation here.

Revised figures provided by the Central Statistics Office last week showed half of the alumina produced in the plant in the first quarter of this year went to Russia, up from 43 per cent last year.

The Government has come under pressure over Aughinish since the revelations and department officials have been conducting an investigation for several weeks. It is understood this is all but concluded, though some final legal advice is awaited.

It had previously been expected that the report would be published. Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said recently the Government would “wait for the report to be published”, though other statements have suggested it would be sent to the European Commission upon completion.

The Ukrainian government has made known its concerns about the issue, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy raising it during a recent visit to Dublin to mark the start of Ireland’s EU presidency.

But there is also concern for the 500 jobs in the plant in Co Limerick and hundreds more in local businesses that service the plant and its workforce. Mayor of Limerick John Moran recently asked the Government to convene a forum to consider the interests of the workers in any future decisions about its fate.

Alumina exports are not sanctioned by the EU, but this may be considered at EU level in the autumn, say Government sources.

However, there are concerns that sanctioning the plant could lead to its closure, thus cutting off an important supply of alumina for the EU. In the first quarter of this year, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office, 40 per cent of the plant’s exports went to the EU.