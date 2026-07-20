E-scooter ban under discussion by Government and Garda after rise in injuries to children

E-scooters are currently legal for over-16s at a maximum speed of 20km/h. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien Keyword: transport public dart las travel commute electric. Escooter

A ban on e-scooters is being considered by Government leaders and the Garda Commissioner at a meeting on Merrion Street on Monday.

It follows concerns about the number of children who have been hospitalised with traumatic injuries after e-scooter crashes.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Simon Harris, Minister of State for Transport Seán Canney and Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan will meet Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly in Government Buildings.

Last week, both the Taoiseach and Kelly indicated they would support a ban on e-scooters.

E-scooters are currently legal for over-16s at a maximum speed of 20km/h.

Martin said he was “leaning towards” a total ban on e-scooters as the Dáil discussed the issue following incidents resulting in deaths and serious injuries.

Meanwhile, Kelly told a meeting of the Oireachtas Justice Committee that he agreed with calls for a ban on e-scooters, saying society would be “better off” without them.

Data from Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) says the number of children and young people admitted to hospital with traumatic brain injuries following e-scooter incidents increased by 50 per cent year on year.

There were 1,130 attendances to emergency departments at CHI between January 2021 and last August due to e-scooter-related injuries.

A dozen children were admitted to CHI at Temple Street under the neurosurgery team with traumatic brain injuries sustained in e-scooter crashes between June 2024 and May 2025.

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There was then a 50 per cent increase in admissions in the period from June 2025 to last May, with 18 children admitted. At least seven more have been admitted since then, CHI said.

On Monday morning, Canney said he had been given an “options paper” from officials that included a number of proposals on what the Government could do about e-scooters, including an outright ban.

Canney told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that he wanted the Government to give “clarity” to both gardaí and those using e-scooters.

He declined to say whether he would favour a ban and said he would rather wait to consider the issue at the meeting – where a report from the Department of Health would be shared on the kinds of injuries children had suffered while using e-scooters.

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“I think that’s also very important – when you’re making a decision on what road to pursue on this, that we have all the facts in front of us so that we can make the best decision possible for safety on our roads,” he said.