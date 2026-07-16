Dáil summer recess begins with TD urging Mayo to end ‘75-year famine’ in football final

Minister of State Alan Dillon, a former Mayo captain, was the last Government Minister to speak as the Dáil went into recess for the summer. Photo Sam Boal/Collins

When Minister of State Alan Dillon wished TDs, staff and everyone in Leinster House a happy summer, he took the opportunity to wish his county team success in the forthcoming All-Ireland senior football final.

The last Government Minister to speak as the Dáil went into recess for the summer, the former Mayo captain wished the team, manager Andy Moran and all the supporters a “very exciting day” in their clash against Kerry. “Hopefully they can deliver” and “end the 75-year famine,” he said.

Labour’s Marie Sherlock, who was introducing her Private Members’ Bill to overhaul dysfunctional waste collection and tackle illegal dumping, offered her support to the Mayo team “as a proud Corkonian”.

The last speaker of the day, Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy, said a vote on the Bill would be taken when the Dáil returns on Wednesday, September 16th. She demonstrated her growing knowledge of Irish when she wished everyone well for the summer bilingually.

She thanked Leinster House officials, the catering and bar staff, ushers, TDs and her own staff in Wexford.

“Even though the Dáil is not sitting, I know TDs will continue to represent their constituents, and I hope that you also make time to enjoy the company of your family and friends.

“It’s very important to come back refreshed. So, I look forward to seeing you in September, revitalised and ready for the autumn term,” she said.

As proceedings ended until September 16th, and Tuesday, September 22nd for the Seanad, TDs and senators left for their 43 constituencies after passing 36 Bills in the first half of the year.

Government Chief Whip Mary Butler said the work rate was head of the same period in year two of previous administrations.

In year two (2021) of the last government comprising Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party, the Houses of the Oireachtas had passed 32 Bills by the time of the summer recess and 26 in year two (2017) of the Fine Gael-led government with Fianna Fáil co-operating on a confidence-and-supply basis.

The enacted legislation of the spring and summer terms includes the controversial Occupied Territories Bill which bans trade but not services with Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories, which are considered illegal under international law.

TDs and senators also passed Jennie’s Law to create a publicly accessible domestic violence register for those convicted of serious offences, and named in honour of Jennifer Poole, who was killed in 2021 by her former partner.

Gender-related legislation also included the Guardianship of Infants and Child Care (Amendment) Bill 2026, which removes automatic guardianship rights from individuals convicted of killing the other parent or guardian of their child.

Controversial climate-affecting legislation included the removal of the 32-million passenger cap on Dublin Airport and the Development (Strategic Gas Reserve) Bill 2026 allowing for the construction of an emergency gas reserve in Co Clare, bypassing standard planning requirements.

When the Dáil returns in the autumn it faces a number of immediate challenges. Final negotiations will be under way for Budget 2027 on October 6th amid growing pressure over concerns about fuel prices with excise cuts due to be removed from September onwards.

Major arguments will be inevitable with the introduction, expected early in the autumn term of the triple lock legislation to remove the requirement for UN approval for the Defence Forces to participate in any international peacekeeping operations.

But the Government Chief Whip said, in a statement: “The legislative progress achieved so far this year reflects what can be accomplished when the Oireachtas works constructively.

“We have delivered an unprecedented volume of important legislation before the summer recess and we look forward to maintaining that momentum when the Houses return in September.”