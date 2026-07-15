Minister defends decision not to distinguish between miscarriage and abortion in new leave law

The proposed law will give women who have experienced pregnancy loss an entitlement to five days' leave once the loss has been certified by their doctor. Photograph: iStock

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke has defended the decision not to distinguish between a pregnancy termination and a miscarriage under a new law that will grant five days’ sick leave for early pregnancy loss.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet approved the general scheme of the legislation, which will give women who have experienced pregnancy loss an entitlement to five days of leave once the loss has been certified by their doctor, including in cases where the pregnancy ended in an abortion.

“It’s important that we don’t enter into that space, that safe space between a woman and her doctor, and that we make this very clear we’re supporting [women with] pregnancy loss and we want to be compassionate,” Burke told Newstalk Breakfast on Wednesday morning.

“I make no apologies for that because those are very difficult decisions, and women need support in those difficult decisions. I come from a viewpoint of where you trust women with these decisions, and that’s exactly where my genesis comes from. And I want to support women on these very difficult and traumatic journeys, irrespective of the background.

“I think as a compassionate society, that’s exactly where we need to be, and that’s exactly where we need to be in the workplace also,” he said.

“I don’t want in any way a woman who has had a fatal foetal abnormality or who is going through very difficult life decisions to be asked what was the reason for her pregnancy loss. I don’t think that’s appropriate. I think it’s important that we support women.”

As a compassionate society, Ireland was making positive steps forward, he said. “If we normalise it through statutory bereavement leave, we are saying the State acknowledges this is a very traumatic experience.”

Burke also acknowledged the work of the Oireachtas Caucus for Women in bringing the plan to fruition.

On Tuesday, the Minister confirmed that consideration had also been given to awarding paid leave to the partners of those who suffer a pregnancy loss.

At present, women employees are entitled to full maternity leave in the case of a stillbirth after 23 weeks of gestation. However, there is no provision for leave before this time.

The proposed law is expected to have all-party backing.

The cost of the sick leave will be borne by employers and the total annual cost is estimated at about €10 million.