Minister raised alarm over risk of homelessness for hundreds of refugee families

Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan said the data showed the number of people who become homeless within six months of leaving Ipas remains 'relatively small', with the issue 'heavily concentrated in the Dublin region'. Photograph: Bairbre Holmes/PA Wire

Discussions took place in Government around measures that could be taken to reduce the “high risk” of hundreds of refugee families becoming homeless when they were transferred out of asylum seeker accommodation at the start of July.

Minister for Housing James Browne raised the concerns directly with Cabinet colleague and Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan, correspondence released under the Freedom of Information Act shows.

Asylum seekers are entitled to accommodation for the duration of their application, and this is provided by the International Protection Accommodation Service (Ipas).

Earlier this year, 475 families who had been granted international protection but remained in accommodation centres for more than a year were told Ipas accommodation would be “no longer available to them” from the start of this month, the Department of Justice has confirmed.

Browne wrote directly to O’Callaghan in March urging him to consider measures to protect these refugees from becoming homeless, including not transferring them to emergency Ipas accommodation too far from their current jobs.

He said the Department of Housing had identified people leaving direct provision with refugee status as a cohort at “high risk of homelessness”, and asked O’Callaghan to consider three measures to “mitigate the risk”.

[ School holidays ‘highly challenging’ for thousands of homeless children as rates rise againOpens in new window ]

These included sharing information with his department about which families would be transferred; giving them “sufficient time” to find rental accommodation; and transferring people to accommodation close to schools or places of work.

O’Callaghan responded and said the data showed the number of people who become homeless within six months of leaving Ipas remains “relatively small”, with the issue “heavily concentrated in the Dublin region”.

He said this showed people were moving to Dublin because of a “desire to live in this region, rather than the result of the Ipas transfer policy itself”.

He said Ipas was operating under “significant pressure, particularly in relation to accommodation for single adult males”.

O’Callaghan said Ipas had to prioritise accommodation for those still seeking international protection, and said it was “not sustainable” to continue accommodating people who have already been granted refugee status.

Meanwhile, internal correspondence in the Department of Justice shows concerns were raised about “narratives” being created about the link between migration and homelessness, weeks after the Taoiseach and Tánaiste made such comments.

In emails to the Department of Justice and the Department of Housing on January 21st, the head of operations at Ipas said “recent reporting and discussion” meant now was a “good opportunity” to get clarity on how many people in emergency homeless accommodation have previously lived in Ipas centres.

Ipas wanted every local authority to share details of the names and dates of birth of everyone who had presented as homeless in 2025 after coming from international protection, so that Ipas could “validate” the data and identify trends.

The email argued the majority who left Ipas had “successfully” found housing without using emergency accommodation, and Ipas wanted to know what made the cohort who did not different.

“This work would provide further clarity and help mitigate against the narratives being created that work against our overall objective to provide clear information and informed decision-making.”

The Dáil recently passed a Government Bill that will impose stricter rules on access to social housing and emergency accommodation for those without residency rights in the State.