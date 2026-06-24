Politics

Former head of Coillte and Glen Dimplex Fergal Leamy to become next chief executive of An Post

Finding replacement for David McRedmond has strained relations between company and parent department

Fergal Leamy is to become the next chief executive of An Post. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Fergal Leamy is to become the next chief executive of An Post. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Jack Horgan-Jones
Martin Wall
Wed Jun 24 2026 - 20:502 MIN READ

Former head of Coillte and Glen Dimplex, Fergal Leamy, is to become the next chief executive of An Post.

The company is expected to announce on Thursday that Leamy will succeed David McRedmond in the role.

McRedmond is expected to leave the State-owned postal company at the end of the month.

Finding a replacement for the former TV3 boss has strained relations between the company and its parent department, as well as Minister for Communications Patrick O’Donovan.

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The board of the company had proposed a salary rate of about €360,000 per year for the next chief executive, put forward under a new pay determination system by which boards in commercial State companies opt for a point on a pay band provided by the Government.

New An Post CEO’s salary should reflect ‘risks on the horizon’, O’Donovan suggests ]

This in turn has to be approved by line Ministers, as well as the Department of Public Expenditure. However, O’Donovan did not accept the proposal and instead opted for a lower rate of about €270,000.

McRedmond’s basic pay rate is set at about €250,000 annually.

The terms and conditions for the new chief executive have not yet been confirmed.

There were also concerns in An Post about delays in signing off on a request to increase its borrowing ceiling to allow it to invest in various projects. It also wants to create a centralised sorting office facility which it believes is key for its future development.

The Irish Times Business Person of the Month: Fergal Leamy ]

The board wrote earlier this month to the Minister saying it was being undermined by the delay, outlining that its business was coming under increased pressure and that this left the board’s fiduciary duties and financial responsibilities in question.

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Jack Horgan-Jones

Jack Horgan-Jones

Jack Horgan-Jones is a Political Correspondent with The Irish Times
Martin Wall

Martin Wall

Martin Wall is the Public Policy Correspondent of The Irish Times.