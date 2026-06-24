Former head of Coillte and Glen Dimplex Fergal Leamy to become next chief executive of An Post

Fergal Leamy is to become the next chief executive of An Post. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Former head of Coillte and Glen Dimplex, Fergal Leamy, is to become the next chief executive of An Post.

The company is expected to announce on Thursday that Leamy will succeed David McRedmond in the role.

McRedmond is expected to leave the State-owned postal company at the end of the month.

Finding a replacement for the former TV3 boss has strained relations between the company and its parent department, as well as Minister for Communications Patrick O’Donovan.

The board of the company had proposed a salary rate of about €360,000 per year for the next chief executive, put forward under a new pay determination system by which boards in commercial State companies opt for a point on a pay band provided by the Government.

[ New An Post CEO’s salary should reflect ‘risks on the horizon’, O’Donovan suggestsOpens in new window ]

This in turn has to be approved by line Ministers, as well as the Department of Public Expenditure. However, O’Donovan did not accept the proposal and instead opted for a lower rate of about €270,000.

McRedmond’s basic pay rate is set at about €250,000 annually.

The terms and conditions for the new chief executive have not yet been confirmed.

There were also concerns in An Post about delays in signing off on a request to increase its borrowing ceiling to allow it to invest in various projects. It also wants to create a centralised sorting office facility which it believes is key for its future development.

[ The Irish Times Business Person of the Month: Fergal LeamyOpens in new window ]

The board wrote earlier this month to the Minister saying it was being undermined by the delay, outlining that its business was coming under increased pressure and that this left the board’s fiduciary duties and financial responsibilities in question.