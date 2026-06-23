Taoiseach Micheál Martin condemns Jeffrey Donaldson’s ‘evil and horrific’ crimes

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said child sex abuse crimes committed by Jeffrey Donaldson were “evil and horrific”.

The former DUP leader and MP was convicted on Monday of 18 sex offences against two women when they were children, including one count of rape.

Speaking on Tuesday, Martin said: “I think the crimes committed by Jeffrey Donaldson were evil and horrific.”

He said Donaldson’s denial of the offences had “added further harm and damage” to the victims.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, what they went through. Absolutely abhorrent.

“That man lived a lie all his life and he did great evil and great damage.”

[ Jury took 10 hours to decide Jeffrey Donaldson was guilty, 10 minutes to deliver verdictOpens in new window ]

Tánaiste Simon Harris said his thoughts were with the victims.

“Despicable, vile crimes and the decision of a court of justice in the north shows that nobody is beyond the law,”he said.

“The courts gave a very clear verdict in relation to the vile, disgusting and despicable acts that were undertaken.”

A spokesman for Orange Order, of which Donaldson had been a member, said: “We do not comment on individual cases.

“However, in accordance with our rules, the membership of any individual found guilty of a serious criminal offence or ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register is terminated with immediate effect.”