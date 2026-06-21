Plans to scrap triple lock constitute ‘fundamental change’ to Fianna Fáil policy, party told

The reform of the triple lock is a key plank being pushed by the Government and Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photograph: Alan Betson

Government plans to scrap the triple lock constitute a “fundamental change” to Fianna Fáil policy, a group of party backbenchers have said.

The reform of the triple lock, which is a key plank being pushed by the Government and Taoiseach Micheál Martin, may now be the next battleground in ongoing tensions between Martin and his internal party critics.

A letter authored by Limerick City TD Willie O’Dea and sent to the party in advance of its regular meeting this week outlines that the changes to the legislation should be discussed “as a matter of urgency”.

“This is in view of the fact that this constitutes a fundamental change in traditional Fianna Fáil policy as enunciated in successive ardfheiseanna, policy manifestos, public statements etc.”

It goes on: “The ‘Triple Lock’ was also a central factor in enabling the Government to persuade the Irish people to support the Nice and Lisbon referendums.”

Cabinet this month approved the text of the Defence (Amendment) Bill 2026, which would remove the need for the approval of the United Nations Security Council to deploy more than 12 Irish Defence Forces personnel overseas.

Any future deployment would require only the approval of the Government and the Oireachtas, should the Bill be enacted.

The Government argues that the step is necessary to prevent permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China, the US and Russia, having an effective veto on troop deployments.

Signatories of the letter include O’Dea and Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher, although it is understood that about a dozen or more TDs have signed the letter.

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Minister of State Thomas Byrne is to brief the parliamentary party this week on the Government’s plans on the triple lock as the leadership seeks to quell concerns among the party’s rank and file.

Fianna Fáil backbenchers, speaking privately, were critical of how Martin has handled the debate over the triple lock, with one saying there had never been a “reasoned explanation on the need for change”.

A second said there was “unrest” in the party over it, while a third said a cohort of the parliamentary party planned to make the case for “why we shouldn’t dismantle the triple lock”.

Speaking to RTÉ’s This Week programme on Sunday, Minister for Defence Helen McEntee would not be drawn on the agenda for the Fianna Fáil meeting, but the Fine Gael minister said the reform was “absolutely essential” and there was “no ambiguity” on what was agreed in the programme for Government on the triple lock.

Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin North West, Paul McAuliffe, who is party whip, confirmed the request was received on Friday. He said it was important to say that Byrne had held a number of meetings to discuss policy issues in his office

“Obviously we are bound by the Manifesto and the programme for Government, which promised reform of the triple lock, but it is important that members are fully aware of the details of any such reforms or at least the direction of travel in advance of any legislation that might come later in the year,” he said.

The programme for Government commits to reforming the triple lock legislation while also ensuring amendments to the legislation are in keeping with Irish values and the policy of active military neutrality.