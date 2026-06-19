Sinn Féin’s US fundraising and lobbying arm sent €41,000 to party in Belfast

Sinn Féin vice president and Stormont First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald at Stormont, Belfast on Monday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland received just over $47,000 (€41,000) in the six months to April by the party’s US fundraising and lobbying arm, new figures show.

New York-based Friends of Sinn Féin, which brings Sinn Féin representatives to the US to brief politicians and others on the issue of Irish unity, spent $91,232 during the six-month period on hotels, restaurants, Uber rides, airline tickets and train tickets, according to the filing.

The group spent $301,945 and had income of $114,266, according to the six-month return it is obliged to make to the US Department of Justice as a registered foreign agent of Sinn Féin in the US.

It raised $53,959 from fundraising events and a further $60,307, mostly from a large number of small donations via its website.

The names of the donors and amounts donated are listed in the six-month return.

The largest donors listed for fundraising events are: Jantile Specialities LLC, Armonk, New York ($10,000); the James Connolly Irish American Labor Coalition ($2,500); MillerBlaker, Bronx, New York ($2,000); David Shuldiner Inc, Brooklyn, New York ($2,000); and Empire Construction, Brooklyn, New York ($2,000).

“During the reporting period, the registrant held briefings and generally promoted Irish unity and supported the [Belfast] Good Friday agreement,” the return states.

The group spent $86,259 on newspaper advertisements and $2,296 on general administration.

Ciarán Quinn, Sinn Féin’s representative to the US and Canada, met a range of people in the US over the period and attended various functions, according to the filing.

Among the other Sinn Féin representatives to attend meetings organised by the group include party leader Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Féin TDs Louise O’Reilly, Pa Daly and Cathy Bennett, the party’s MP for Mid Ulster Cathal Mallaghan, Derry councillor Aisling Hutton and McDonald’s chief of staff, Dawn Doyle, who is named as Siobhan Ní Dhubhghaill in the filing.

In November last McDonald attended a Friends of Sinn Féin lunch hosted by the party’s US group, addressed the Irish studies class at Glucksman House, which is part of New York University, and addressed New York-based non-government body the National Committee on American Foreign Policy, according to the filing.

Friends of Sinn Féin was established in 1994 and does not publish annual accounts.