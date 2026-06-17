Number of TDs from Coalition parties to vote against Sinn Féin Bill on abortion services

Robert Troy, the Fianna Fáil TD for Longford-Westmeath, will be voting against the Bill. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A number of TDs from Government parties have indicated they will vote against a Sinn Féin Bill aiming to remove the three-day wait for access to abortion services

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs have a free vote on whether to allow the Bill proceed to second stage in the Dáil on Wednesday evening, although both Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris have indicated they will support the Sinn Féin Bill.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has also indicated she will support the Bill, with the Government set to bring forward amendments to the legislation at committee stage.

Several Fianna Fáil TDs, including a Minister of State, and one Fine Gael TD, have already told The Irish Times they will not support the Sinn Féin Bill, which is nonetheless expected to pass this evening.

Robert Troy, the Fianna Fáil TD for Longford-Westmeath and junior minister in the Department of Finance, said: “I’ll be voting against it. We made a commitment – as someone who voted for repeal the Eighth, one of the conditions we brought in was a three-day wait and we’ve seen that 10,000-plus people on reflection have decided not to proceed with the procedure.”

He said the then-government had published the full legislation in advance of the 2018 referendum “in order to give people certainty on what they were voting on”.

He said some people had supported repeal on the basis that “some protections and safeguards [were] in place, this being one”.

“It doesn’t do politics any justice to row back a short time later and try and change things,” he said.

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow-Kilkenny, John McGuinness, said he would be voting against it “because I’m pro life, that’s my take on it”.

“The Fianna Fáil party has always taken that view. I know the leader thinks differently but that’s my view and the view of the vast majority of people who I represent,” he said. “The number of abortions we have had in the country has increased every year. The politicians have continued to chip away at that position.”

[ Some of those who added the three-day wait to Irish abortion law look set to abandon itOpens in new window ]

Fianna Fáil TD for Laois Seán Fleming said he wanted the Government to put down a timed amendment – delaying the vote – and publish its intended amendments before asking its TDs to vote on it, and that he would vote against the Bill on Wednesday evening.

“The Government are saying they have good proposals for amendments. My view is very simple. We should have a short, timed amendment and let the Government bring forward its own proposals,” he said.

Pete Roche, a Fine Gael TD for Galway East, said he was “quite emphatic” that he would vote against the Bill.

“Some people who are deeply traumatised and stressed … they go in for consultation and there’s a decent percentage who don’t go back for their second consultation and there’s a baby left alive,” he said.

“Three days is a very short time and sometimes people need some space to decide with mature reflection what they want.”

His party colleague Joe Cooney, TD for Clare, said he would decide during the day on Wednesday which way to vote.

Pádraig O’Sullivan, Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central, also indicated he would vote against the Bill.

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Eamon Scanlon, said he believed “there’s quite a number of people alive today because of that three-day wait”.

“We had a referendum, people voted in that referendum, one of the conditions was there was a three-day waiting period. I don’t know why it needs to be changed, I don’t think there’s sufficient reason to do it,” he said.