President and relatives of Rising leaders gather to ‘remember those who died for Ireland’

Procession to the graves at the 1916 commemoration in Arbour Hill, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Senior politicians including President Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheál Martin have attended the 102nd State commemoration of the 1916 Rising at Arbour Hill cemetery in Dublin.

The annual ceremony takes place at the Church of the Sacred Heart, which is the church of the Defence Forces and the site of burial of the executed leaders of the 1916 Rising.

In bright springtime sunshine, the President laid a wreath in tribute to those who died, while a Catholic Mass was followed by prayers and reflections from the chief rabbi of Ireland, Yoni Wieder, and representatives of the Hindu and Islamic faiths and the humanist association of Ireland.

President Catherine Connolly lays a wreath at the 1916 Arbour Hill commemoration on Wednesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

President Catherine Connolly at the 1916 Arbour Hill commemoration ceremony in Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Chief rabbi Yoni Wieder at the 1916 commemoration. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the annual 1916 commemoration on Wednesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

In a statement released after the event, Minister for Defence Helen McEntee said the event was convened to “remember those who died for Ireland in 1916 and, in particular, those 14 executed leaders of 1916 who are buried here at Arbour Hill”.

“It is an honour and privilege for me, as Minister for Defence, to host this traditional commemorative event in the company of relatives of the executed leaders.”

Tánaiste Simon Harris was also in attendance, while McEntee met the President on her arrival to inspect a guard of honour comprised of personnel from the Army,Navy and Air Corps.

President Catherine Connolly inspects the guard of honour at the 1916 commemoration. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Guests attend the annual 1916 Arbour Hill commemoration ceremony in Arbour Hill, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Seán Greif, a great-grandnephew of Rising leader Micheál Hanrahan, and Ailbhe Greif meet President Catherine Connolly. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Relatives of the leaders of the Rising and others who fought in 1916 were also present.

Also in attendance were several Cabinet Ministers, including Minister for Culture Patrick O’Donovan; Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan; Minister for Higher Education James Lawless; Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary; Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien and Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton.

Independents in Government were represented by Ministers of State Kevin “Boxer” Moran and Noel Grealish.

[ ‘Respectful’ and ‘moving’: Relatives of 1916 Rising participants honour contribution at GPOOpens in new window ]

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy and Cathaoirleach of the Seanad Mark Daly were also present.

Senior ranking members of the judiciary and legal profession were also present including Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell, Attorney General Rossa Fanning and President of the High Court David Barniville.

Senior civil servants were also in attendance, including Comptroller and Auditor General Seamus McCarthy and several secretaries general, including Department of Transport head Ken Spratt and Colm O’Reardon of the Department of Further and Higher Education.