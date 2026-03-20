Micheál Martin the Trumpologist: European leaders look for lessons from Taoiseach’s Oval Office approach

Martin did not take on Trump in a full-frontal challenge – but nor was he ever likely to; no Taoiseach would. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/ EPA

The severe weather warning running on local TV channels in the Washington area was upgraded on Monday to a tornado warning.

As Micheál Martin flitted from one engagement to another on his traditional St Patrick’s Day visit to the US, whisked across the city in a welter of sirens and flashing lights, the US capital was preparing to hunker down in the face of a weather onslaught.

Martin’s entourage, nervously prepping for the following day’s meeting with Donald Trump, were contemplating something similar.

But the tornado warning was downgraded after a few hours and eventually passed off without disaster – the most that the breathless television reports could manage was a few trees blown over in the Maryland suburbs.

When the Taoiseach met the president, it was the same story. In the Oval Office meeting on Tuesday morning, Martin managed to stand up for Europe, for his pal British prime minister Keir Starmer, for (properly managed) immigration. Later in a speech at the White House shamrock ceremony, he stood up for the United Nations, for free, non-tariffed trade and also advocated for de-escalation and negotiation as a way to achieve peace in the Middle East.

Martin did not take on Trump in a full-frontal challenge – but nor was he ever likely to; no Taoiseach would.

Instead he managed to remain on chummy terms, to emphasise historic and economic ties, to the extent that Trump made a show of repeating Martin’s talking points about Irish investment in the US, while at the same time standing up for Irish and European interests and ideas.

There was some criticism from home, with the Social Democrats and Sinn Féin decrying a “missed opportunity” to have a go at the US president. But mostly the reaction was positive. And some of the international reaction was positively euphoric.

“A masterclass here from Micheál Martin on how to speak fluently and diplomatically – while also standing up for values, peace and European allies,” the former Tory politician and podcaster Rory Stewart posted on X.

The mood at Blair House, the presidential guest house on Pennsylvania Avenue where Martin’s team and guests returned for a debrief was celebratory.

Maynooth professor of European politics John O’Brennan observed that the Oval Office meeting was “always going to be difficult”.

“Twice this past year Trump has sought to humiliate his guests, presidents Zelenskiy and [Cyril] Ramaphosa,” he said, referring to the presidents of Ukraine and South Africa.

[ ‘A display of polite pushback’: How world’s media covered Micheál Martin’s meeting with TrumpOpens in new window ]

But he thought that the Taoiseach had “deftly” navigated the “landmine-strewn terrain”.

O’Brennan also thought that the pushing back against Trump’s comment about Starmer would be important to cement the relationship between Ireland and the UK, much improved under Starmer since the hostility of the Brexit period.

Martin’s Trump management will be studied by anxious world leaders wondering how best to approach the beast in his lair.

Through his own experience – few leaders get a guaranteed once-a-year day with the US president – but also through careful preparation in recent weeks, Martin seems to have figured out how to manage Trump.

It’s a mixture of patience (let him ramble on for a bit), timing (choose your moment to intervene), strength (state your case clearly) and flattery (lots of this).

It helps that Trump seems genuinely well-disposed to the Irish, perhaps a relic of his political formation in the New York of the 1970s and 1980s. He discerns no political upside from being hostile to the Taoiseach.

The Martins have established some sort of a relationship with him – Trump is visibly at ease with the Taoiseach and effusively praised his wife Mary on more than one occasion.

US president Donald Trump, Micheál Martin and his wife Mary on St Patrick's Day in Washington. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg

And the Irish Embassy in Washington has been carefully building relations with the administration, with Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason – her term recently extended – said to be conscious of the perception that Ireland had in the past been cosy with the Democrats but not so much with Republicans.

All that said, Trump is Trump: he can be unpredictable, vindictive, rude. How to deal with him is a central question preoccupying governments the world over.

So has Martin cracked the important international discipline of Trumpology?

Tom Wright, a former White House adviser in the Biden administration and now a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, one of the most influential Washington think tanks, said figuring out how to handle Trump is “really important”.

“Every government in the world, especially every ally and partner, is trying to figure out how to manage the Trump risk, how to make sure that they remain on his good side, or at least not in his crosshairs, and how they can try to inject a little bit of stability into the bilateral relationship,” said Wright.

“So every country in the Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, wherever, that’s their top priority when dealing with America now.”

As president of the US, he says, Trump has a lot of levers he can use and he has shown his willingness to use them coercively against both large and small countries.

Wright admires the way that Ireland has subtly used personal and cultural ties – especially considering the Irish trade and economic vulnerabilities – to “de-escalate” tensions and stabilise relations with the Trump administration, but also to make the case for Europe – and Ukraine – more generally with Washington.

“What was interesting to me was that Micheál Martin was also trying to use some of the capital he had to try to influence Trump on Europe in general,” said Wright, noting in particular the way he brought Ukraine into the conversation.

Most leaders in the Oval Office, Wright said, just don’t respond to Trump’s provocations. But he thought Martin was “trying to talk with him in a sort of natural way to convince him that actually Europe is an ally and partner of the US”.

“Because he has this sort of dystopian view of Europe, which I think is fed by some of his advisers, like Stephen Miller and others, which is like: ‘Europe is transformed. It’s not like the Europe you’ve been to in the past ... It’s really dangerous, and overrun with violent, illegal immigrants, and it’s sort of chaotic.’

“So maybe hearing directly from a European leader that actually, you know, it’s not like that at all ... I don’t know if it’ll work, but he can be responsive to anecdotes and stories.”

University College Dublin politics professor Ben Tonra said that it “will be noticed in London and other European capitals that Micheál Martin stood up and pushed back against what Trump was saying”.

“Now I don’t think that Trump would pay any mind to it – I don’t think Trump will shift his position or his attitudes in any direction. But he didn’t challenge and he didn’t come back,” he said.

[ Everybody needs good neighbours. Like Ireland and Britain right nowOpens in new window ]

O’Brennan agreed that the Taoiseach’s interventions were also important for the EU.

“He signalled that he will be a steady hand at the tiller in the second half of this year as the EU Council presidency hoves into view,” he said.

“This is particularly important as there are any number of potential EU-US disputes that could make for a very rocky period ahead in transatlantic relations.”

Martin went directly from Washington to Brussels for the summit of EU leaders where issues such as Ukraine and Iran were high on the agenda.

In Washington this week there was quiet chatter among business and political figures about the need to improve transatlantic relations.

In effect, this comes down to Trump management. On that subject, Martin’s views are likely to be eagerly sought.