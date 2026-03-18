Meeting Trump was a tricky St Patrick’s Day assignment for Martin, but he rose to it

A sharp St Patrick’s Day breeze whistled through Washington on Tuesday as Taoiseach Micheál Martin found himself in the surreal position of stoutly defending Britain’s prime minister Keir Starmer, even as US president Donald Trump groused about there being no more Churchills any more and about the lack of support from Europe, and Nato, for his war with Iran.

The traditional bowl of shamrock ceremony is a lot more complicated than it used to be.

Most heads of state accept that to sit in conversation with president Trump when the television cameras are rolling and the reporters are shouting questions is to sit in silence.

For the first half-hour of Martin’s Oval Office engagement, that was also his fate. The St Patrick’s Day festivities were inevitably overshadowed by the rolling events of the joint US/Israel attacks on Iran.

While the Irish breakfasted with JD Vance and his wife, Usha, at the vice-presidential residence, Israeli reports crowingly confirmed that Ali Larijani, the de facto head of the regime, had been killed overnight. In the US, a key intelligence official tendered a conscientious resignation over the war. These issues, along with Trump’s increasing irritation at the lack of support, coloured the president’s mood during the greening of Washington. It was a tricky assignment for Martin.

In the end, he rose to it. As Trump launched a litany of complaints about the failure of Europe to support what remains his muddled objectives in Iran, he once again fixated on Starmer, and repeated the US administration’s warning that Europe in general is going down a bad road.

President Donald Trump and Taoiseach Micheál Martin during the Shamrock Ceremony at the White House. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Martin faced a choice: sit in meek, safe silence, or speak up. He chose the latter and somehow managed to talk for three unbroken minutes while his host listened – possibly a record. He began by gently putting Trump straight on Ireland’s view of Winston Churchill before defending honour of the current British prime minister.

“Keir Starmer has done a lot to reset the British Irish relationship; I just want to put that on the record. But I do believe that he’s a very ... earnest, sound person that you have a capacity to get on with, you’ve got on with him before – and you’ve got on with other European leaders as well.”

Martin went so far as to counter Trump’s general contention that Europe is in decline, tapping the US president cordially on the arm as he said: “first of all I would say that Europe is still a very good place to live.”

“Good. I’m, glad to hear that,” Trump replied.

“And our view is you have to have robust and fair rules around migration. Our economy is going well because we are attracting a lot of people from Europe in to work, legally. But fundamentally I think Europe gets characterised wrongly in terms of it being overrun, or whatever, like that.”

Donald Trump and Micheál Martin during a St Patrick's Day reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Photograph: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg

It does, and often by key members of the Trump administration – and the US president himself. Clumsy phrasing, or a heavier tone from Martin, could have easily tipped Trump into issuing a rebuke.

Martin could be faulted for opting not to correct Trump when he replied, after being asked about the comments by Ireland’s President Catherine Connolly about the legality of the war, “He’s lucky I exist, that’s all I can say.”

Nor did he double down on the Irish President’s criticisms about the war – something that Opposition voices at home depicted as a failure. But Martin went further than most heads of state in debating Trump in the Oval Office.

After that, the pageant moved to the Speaker’s Lunch in the Capitol and, finally, to the customary Shamrock Bowl presentation in the East Room. The entire day was a peculiar swirl of misty-eyed reminiscences about Ireland’s contribution to the American story and trenchant statements by Trump on the success of the war.

But the overall mood was set against the undimming US affection towards the idea – and story – of Ireland. They even greened the water of the north fountain on the White House lawn.

“I love Ireland,” Trump cooed at one point during the Speaker’s Lunch.

“In fact, we are going to have the Irish Open at a property that happens to be owned by yours truly. And say hello to Rory McIlroy and all of those great talents.”

The crowd laughed. Ireland’s exceptionalism is alive and well. Earlier, in the Oval Office, Trump had marvelled aloud about a probing little statistic the Taoiseach had slipped him in private conversation: that 23 previous presidents claimed Irish lineage.

“Can you believe it?” Trump said, leaning forward and enthused.

“The Irish are great politicians! No, but think of it. Twenty-three!”

His guest did not disagree.