Sports Minister and Taoiseach give mixed messages on restoring astro pitch funding

The damaged pitch at Oriel Park in Dundalk after the Louth derby last Friday between Dundalk and Drogheda United. Photograph: INPHO/Nick Elliott

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he expected funding for astro pitches for League of Ireland clubs would be restored after meetings with the Minister for Sports Patrick O’Donovan on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Fine Gael Minister said, however, the issue of restoring funding was not raised at the meetings.

O’Donovan blocked funding for any astro pitch projects to all League of Ireland clubs on Monday after damage was caused to Dundalk’s new surface by fans of Drogheda United during the first game on it at the weekend.

He met representatives of the league and the FAI today to discuss the issue.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting the president of Montenegro, the Taoiseach said he expected that after Wednesday’s meetings “that funding will be restored, that the other clubs should not be penalised for what happened”.

Martin said: “Obviously, people have to be very rigorous and focused and protecting their facilities. And this type of behaviour has to be stamped out. There’s no question about that, and clubs have responsibilities in that regard. But those who are operating well in my view, shouldn’t be punished.”

But a spokesperson for the Minister said that the issue of restoring funding had not come up at Wednesday’s meetings.

“Restoring funding is a matter for the Minister,” his spokesperson said.

Earlier, the junior sports minister Charlie McConalogue differed from his senior minister O’Donovan on the issue.

McConalogue said he agreed “absolutely” with Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan on the need to “come down like a tonne of bricks” on fans who threw flares on to the pitch at Oriel Park in Dundalk during the Louth derby last Friday between Dundalk and Drogheda United.

“I don’t believe, however, that we should be collectively punishing all clubs for the criminal behaviour of a small number of people participating in hooliganism,” he told the Dáil.

Minister of State Timmy Dooley backed McConalogue’s position on Thursday, saying he does not think “collective” punishment is appropriate.

“We need a proportionate response to what has happened. We don’t want other clubs at a loss because of the activities of a small few individuals who attend to cause trouble, who are not part of the sporting world,” Dooley told RTÉ Radio’s Today with David McCullagh.

The Fianna Fáil TD said the Taoiseach had set out a “proportionate and measured” response and he understood O’Donovan’s frustration and annoyance.

The two sports ministers O’Donovan and McConalogue met the FAI on Wednesday to discuss the incident and violence at league games.

McConalogue was responding in the Dáil to Louth Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú, who said O’Donovan’s view of “a plague on all your houses” and pausing funding “does not help”.

O’Donovan said in the wake of the match, the first played on the Department of Sport-funded astro surface at Oriel Park, that “any and all astroturfs going into League of Ireland clubs are to be stopped until I’m satisfied that the League of Ireland and the FAI are going to take this seriously”.

O’Donovan, who attended the match, acknowledged that stopping funding for astro pitches in the League of Ireland would “hurt a lot of people” but added “we can’t be making investments on behalf of the taxpayer ... to literally see them being set on fire”.

A 12-year-old boy suffered facial injuries when he was struck by a flare thrown in the stand, and significant damage was caused to the new pitch.

McConalogue said the Government committed €3 million in the budget to supporting the League of Ireland.

“But we must also ensure it’s safe for all ... in particular families, to attend these games,” he said.

McConalogue said he did not believe they should be “collectively punishing all clubs for the criminal behaviour of a small number of people participating in hooliganism.

Ó Murchú said the two Ministers should work with the FAI, the Louth clubs and other stakeholders to find a solution “to what is a problem across the League of Ireland”.

But the Dundalk-based TD stressed the league did not have the money for security that English Premier League teams did.

McConalogue noted that Sinn Féin TD Joanne Byrne, who is co-chair of Drogheda United, was not in attendance in the Dáil “to provide leadership” on the issue.

He said it would be helpful to hear that Drogheda United “would be stepping up” to take responsibility for the cost of repairing the damage.

Ó Murchú said his colleague “utterly calls out what is abject criminal activity”.

He added “she called on the FAI to ensure that Ireland would not play genocidal Israel and on that basis there has been action taken by Drogheda United, that is being dealt with at the minute.

“It probably limits what Deputy Byrne can speak about, but she has 100 per cent said this has been an ongoing problem with the League of Ireland.”