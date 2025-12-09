Drone sighting during Zelenskiy visit example of Russia’s hybrid attacks, says EU Council President

Taoiseach Micheál Martin with President of the European Council, António Costa, during a press conference at Government Buildings, Dublin, on Tuesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has dismissed comments by Russian officials in Ireland that it had no connection with drones spotted near the flight path of the Ukrainian president’s aircraft into Dublin Airport last week.

A number of drones were observed by Irish security personnel in Dublin Bay at about 11pm on Monday last week. They were spotted close to the flight path of the plane carrying president Volodymyr Zelenskiy as it approached Dublin Airport. Mr Zelenskiy had arrived in Ireland earlier than was originally scheduled.

In a statement to TG4’s Seacht Lá, the Russian embassy denied the involvement of Russia in the event. “All we have seen is rumours and innuendo. We categorically reject any attempt to portray this incident in the terms of a so-called possible Russian involvement – there is absolutely no basis to that,” the embassy said.

Asked about the denial, the Taoiseach said he did not share the views of Russia or its ambassador, Yuriy Filatov.

“I would remind people that this is the same ambassador who assured us in 2022 that Russia had no plans to invade Ukraine, and we saw how that worked out,” he said.

“I think the drone incident does fit in with an established pattern of similar disruption incidents that have taken place in other European states.”

He said accidents happen on an “individual basis”, but “patterns can be discerned over a period of time”.

“That is what we’re witnessing here and indeed have witnessed across other EU member states in different forms,” he said.

Mr Martin was speaking at a joint press conference with President of the EU Council António Costa during a visit by the former Portuguese prime minster to Dublin.

Mr Costa said he had full confidence in Ireland to ensure the security of the State and the security of the European Council during Ireland’s presidency of the EU during the latter half of 2026.

“Unfortunately, what happened last week here in Dublin is another example of the hybrid attacks from Russia and the hybrid threats from Russia to in the European territory.

“It’s not new,” he said, adding that he has “full confidence in the Irish authorities”.

Mr Costa added that Russia continues to launch thousands of drones and missiles into Ukraine, causing civilian deaths and damage to critical infrastructure.

“The recent violations of the airspace of EU member countries is reckless and threaten European security and regional stability,” said Mr Costa.

“It’s more important than ever that we voice support for Ukraine across all work strands, both to help Ukraine defend itself, but also to project a focused and unified European Union. We must continue to increase pressure on Russia until it ends its unjustifiable war.”