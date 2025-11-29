Government to examine reducing number of visas granted to English language school students

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said the Coalition was 'having discussions at present in respect of student visas'.

The Government will examine reducing the number of visas granted to students in English language schools, with the sector due to face extra scrutiny as part of ongoing reforms.

There are private concerns among some in Government that these visas may be used as a “backdoor” employment visa.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy said that the student visa system would be examined by the Department of Justice.

“I’m not going to prejudge the outcome of any review we’re taking, but one could see a situation where there would be a higher quality system in place which might overall reduce the number of visas granted on the English language side,” Mr Brophy said.

Some 60,000 student visas were issued last year by the State. The English language sector accounts for around half.

A spokesman for Minister for Higher Education James Lawless said he wants to maintain Ireland’s status as a high-quality destination for students, and has started to tighten regulations with a new quality assurance regime.

A Government source said Mr Lawless wants Ireland to be a hub for international students but “doesn’t want any institution being a visa backdoor”.

“This is why he is clamping down, particularly on the English language schools, to make sure the students are coming here legally, studying and contributing positively,” the source added.

Another source said it was likely a reduction in student visas would be considered, with an initial focus on the English language sector.

Chief executive of language schools association English Education Ireland Lorcan O’Connor Lloyd said the sector supports strong quality assurance, oversight and clear immigration rules. He said students operate within one of the strictest compliance regimes.

He added there was no evidence programmes were being used as a “backdoor” to employment, and that challenges attributed to the sector stem from wider immigration processes.

The sector would be happy to engage in a debate based on publicly available data, he said, adding that policy should be developed with the sector and there has not been engagement with his group to date.