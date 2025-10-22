Young Labour voters show united front despite divisions in party at senior level

Should Catherine Connolly secure the presidency, it will be a sign that “people want change”, and in particular a left-wing Government, according to Trinity College Dublin Labour Youth chairman Matthew Butt.

The 20-year-old is sitting on a bench outside the Arts Block on the Dublin city centre campus, joined by other members of the branch, which is one of the college’s oldest political societies.

Butt, a second-year Classics student from Ennis, Co Clare, says there is “broad support” for the Independent candidate within Labour’s youth movement.

“It’s been great to see a unified left front and for it to be so active,” he says. “If Connolly wins, I think it will show people that when the left unites we can actually get things done, we can win elections and show there is a genuine alternative to Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

“I think that will go a long way to getting a more progressive left-wing Government in Ireland at the next general election in a few years’ time.”

Trinity College Dublin Labour Youth chairman Matthew Butt. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The Labour Party decided to support Connolly in late July following a meeting of its TDs, Senators, MEP and executive board.

A membership consultation process showed “a clear majority of members” in favour of supporting her bid for the presidency, a statement at the time said.

Despite this, former leader and Tipperary North TD Alan Kelly and former Dublin South-Central TD Mary Upton have said they will be backing Heather Humphreys. Kelly said he would “reluctantly” vote for the Fine Gael candidate after his concerns about Connolly had “doubled” since the presidential campaign began.

Members of TCD Labour Youth are reluctant at first to discuss Kelly’s decision or comments.

Sophie Mangan says Catherine Connolly's campaign has been much more accessible to younger people. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Sophie Mangan (20), a committee member from Glenageary, south Dublin, says it was “a bit disappointing” to see a Labour TD back a Fine Gael candidate over a left-wing candidate, “especially when there’s so much leftist unity behind her”.

Mangan, a third-year political science student, says what makes the Galway-West TD more appealing to younger voters is her focus on social justice and effective use of social media.

“She places more emphasis on social justice than Humphreys does. Speaking out about the mother and baby homes, speaking out on Palestine, she places more of an emphasis on things young people care about than Humphreys does, who is more about maintaining the status quo,” Mangan says.

“She is also definitely utilising more modern forms of communication, like social media and podcasts, which makes it easier for younger people to engage. Her campaign has been much more accessible to younger people.”

Daire Murray says it would have been nice to see “all of Labour” supporting Catherine Connolly. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Committee member Daire Murray (21), from Kilkenny city, says it would have been nice to see “all of Labour” supporting Connolly.

“I think it’s a pretty clear option between Heather Humphreys and Catherine Connolly,” the final-year law student says.

“It’s a former government minister and Opposition TD. It’s one of the clearest choices we’ve had in a presidential election in a long time. For me and a lot of people I’m friends with in Trinity, there’s a clear front-runner.”

When asked what is the most prominent issue younger people have in mind when voting in any election, there is a chorus of “definitely housing” from the students.

Murray, who secured on-campus accommodation through a college scholarship, describes previous renting experiences in Dublin as “an absolute nightmare” that were “very expensive and very low quality”.

“I know the president doesn’t have that much power over changing housing policy but at the same time I think it’s very important to have a president who will speak about it in a very honest and open way, who is able to represent people who are affected by it,” she adds.

Mia Ellison would like to stay in Ireland when she finishes her degree. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Mia Ellison (21), who is in her third year of studying Classics and Italian, says she would like to stay in Ireland when she finishes her degree but has “no idea” if that will be the case.

“I’ve two brothers who are in their 30s and they’re still at home and they’ve been working very hard,” says Ellison, from Howth, north Co Dublin.

“They just can’t afford to buy or they rent and then they move back because rent gets too crazy.”

Ellison says Connolly’s campaign has been “very positive and hopeful” and believes the TD has gone to greater lengths to meet with students.

“Catherine has made efforts to come out and actually talk to us and ask what we want to see whereas Heather Humphreys hasn’t,” Ellison says. “She’s kind of stuck to her own communities, or at least that’s how it feels.”

