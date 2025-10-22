Cost of running President’s office set to rise to over €6m next year

The cost of running the Office of the President is set to rise by €674,000 to €6.2 million next year amid plans to hire additional staff and increase spending on photography, videography and other services.

The number of people working at Áras an Uachtaráin will rise from 31 to 33 in 2026, resulting in a nine per cent increase in wages, salaries and allowances to just over €2.8 million.

The payroll includes around 18 chefs and caterers who provide meals for the President and their guests. The team includes an executive head chef, an assistant chef, a cook and a catering and services captain.

Official budget estimates, published by the Department of Finance, show that spending on operational services, supplies and sundry equipment is expected to almost double and will exceed €1 million next year.

A spokesman for Áras an Uachtaráin said this includes photography and videography services, as well as equipment hire, contractors, printing, stationery and translation services.

He did not respond when asked whether the 78 per cent increase in spending under this category was attributable to the transition to a new president after Michael D Higgins leaves office next month.

A total of €310,000 is expected to be spent on travel and subsistence for the President in 2026, according to the estimates. Training and development expenses will amount to €30,000.

Some €335,000 has been earmarked for digital capital investment and IT expenses next year – the same amount that was allocated for these items in 2025. Premises expenses at Áras an Uachtaráin will amount to €9,000.

The cost of running the President’s Establishment includes €1.7 million for the Centenarian’s Bounty – a gift of €2,540 sent to citizens and foreign residents when they turn 100.

Since 2000, centenarians are also sent a commemorative coin and congratulatory message from the President on every subsequent birthday. A new coin is designed each year.

The estimated cost of running the Office of the President next year represents an increase of around 95 per cent since Michael D Higgins was first elected in 2011, when the budgetary allocation was just under €3.2 million.

The total spend in 2026 is expected to be offset by €122,000 from appropriations in aid, bringing the net cost to just over €6.1 million, according to the Department of Finance documents.

