Presidential election live: Connolly and Humphreys return to campaign trail

Main Points

Catherine Connolly and Heather Humphreys have returned to the campaign trail

Yesterday they took part in their first one-on-one debate on RTÉ’s Drivetime, with some heated exchanges

Yesterday, Catherine Connolly confirmed she used a taxpayer-funded allowance to fund a trip to Syria in 2018

Key Reads

“Very misogynistic”: Humphreys criticises Joe Brolly video of presidential candidate performing sex act

Heather Humphreys has criticised a “misogynistic” video where commentator Joe Brolly did an impression of a presidential candidate performing a sex act.

Ms Humphreys said she would not allow it to set her back, Ellen Coyne reports.

“People can make up their own minds on this, but look, I’m a strong woman, and I can tell you one thing, I’m not going to let this set me back. And it was a misogynistic deed. And you know, women across the country have to deal with this type of abuse,” she told South East Radio’s Morning Mix with Alan Corcoran.

“But I stand up for mná na hÉireann, and won’t let this knock me back.”

In the clip, which was widely shared online on Thursday evening, Brolly appears to be impersonating a presidential candidate who is answering questions while performing a graphic depiction of a sex act.

The clip – originally posted and then deleted by the Free State podcast – was broadly assumed to be referring to Ms Humphreys.

On Friday morning, Brolly issued a statement saying he was referring to the Fianna Fáil candidate Jim Gavin when performing the impression.

In a media engagement shortly afterwards, Ms Humphreys said that she felt the video was “very misogynistic” and “it was targeted at women.”

As we enter the final fortnight of presidential campaigning, reporter Sarah Burns visits Drimnagh Women’s Shed in south Dublin to see how its members plan to vote.

Here’s what they have to say.

From left: Christina Ryan, Mary Kennedy, Liz Maxwell and Esther Morrisey, all members of the Drimnagh Women’s shed, taking part in an exercise class. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Catherine Connolly has said she will “use the moral authority of the office” to centre conversation around mental health if elected.

“I have met too many people who are waiting months, sometimes years, for mental health counselling or crisis support,” read a statement from Ms Connolly’s campaign team on World Mental Health Day.

“Parents trying to find help for a child struggling with their mental health. Older people isolated and left behind. Young people feeling lost and unseen.

“Behind every one of these stories is heartbreak and frustration - and a system that is still not treating mental health with the urgency or priority it deserves.”

Ms Connolly worked as a clinical psychologist in the 1980s.

The Independent presidential candidate outlined a number of commitments, including the promise to use the Áras to convene voices from across mental health services, support the development of community-based services and “call for a national campaign to end stigma”.

Social media is a powerful tool in any election, and the Áras race is no different. This time around, the presidential election has had more than its fair share of online talking points.

From Catherine Connolly’s keepie-uppies, to a case of mistaken identity that saw Berlin’s Reichstag confused for Belfast City Hall, here are the highlights.

The campaign trail continues today. Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys will travel to Wexford, Waterford and Cork, while Independent Catherine Connolly is set for a day of canvassing in Tipperary.

Jim Gavin’s decision to cease campaigning over debt claims by a former tenant has left Ms Humphreys and Ms Connolly battling it out alone.

The former GAA manager will, however, still appear on ballot papers on October 24th.

Independent presidential candidate Catherine Connolly canvassing in Rathfarnham Village, Dublin. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Fine Gael presidential candidate Heather Humphreys at the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore, Co Offaly. Photograph: Dan Dennison

Good morning. We will be bringing you the latest updates on the presidential race here this Friday, two weeks out from election day.

Yesterday saw candidates Catherine Connolly and Heather Humphreys take part in their first one-on-one debate on RTÉ’s Drivetime, with some heated exchanges between the pair.

As the controversies of this election period unfold, my colleague Hugh Linehan reflects on the scandals of presidents past.

