Deep division emerges amongst parties over Connolly’s hiring of convicted woman

Deep divisions have emerged between parties supporting presidential candidate Catherine Connolly and those supporting her rivals over her judgment in hiring a woman convicted of unlawful possession of firearms.

The leaders of all the parties supporting the Independent left-wing candidate rowed in behind Ms Connolly’s decision to employ Ursula Ní Shionnain in 2019, shortly after her release from prison.However, there were some reservations expressed, particularly by Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman.

In contrast, parties supporting the other two candidates, Fianna Fáil’s Jim Gavin and Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys, were highly critical of Ms Connolly and claimed it cast serious doubts on her judgment.

A prominent member of the socialist republican Éirigí group, Ms Ní Shionnain was convicted by the Special Criminal Court and served four and a half years of a six-year sentence after being arrested, along with three others, near a firearms dealer’s premises in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The four were arrested in a stolen van wearing wigs and disguises. Gardaí, acting on intelligence that a robbery was about to take place also found two handguns, ammunition, cable ties, black pillowcases and canisters of petrol in the van.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin claimed Ms Connolly had shown a “very serious lack of judgment” and needed to clarify all the circumstances around Ms Ní Shionnain working for her in the Oireachtas for six months. Likewise Tánaiste Simon Harris also questioned her judgment.

Mr Martin castigated Ms Connolly for “trying repeatedly to gain clearance in Dáil Éireann for a woman who was a member of a fringe anti-peace process group and served time for serious firearm offences”.

However, his former Fianna Fáil colleague, Éamon Ó Cuív criticised Mr Martin for not speaking to him before criticising the appointment. Mr Ó Cuív had recommended Ms Ní Shionnain to Ms Connolly and told The Irish Times she was a fine person and first-class academic.

Other senior figures in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael were highly critical of Ms Connolly. In a post on social media site X, Minister for Higher Education James Lawless stated: “Who would a President Connolly appoint to her Council of State? What are her criteria? Would they be vetted and would she accept Garda security advice or overrule it?”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she was satisfied with Ms Connolly’s judgment and described Ms Ní Shionnain’s life after her prison term as “a success story”. Her colleague Matt Carthy claimed Fianna Fáil was leading the charge against Ms Connolly because its own campaign was “imploding”.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said she was satisfied Ms Connolly’s interview had drawn a line under the matter and said she believed in rehabilitation. Mr O’Gorman of the Green Party said he would have put a “greater emphasis” on the severity of the person’s conviction, given that they would be working in Leinster House.

However, he added he supported Ms Connolly’s judgment.

Fine Gael presidential candidate Heather Humphreys said it was “a very serious issue”.

“This person was a member of Éirígí. Of course, that is the organisation that tried to dismantle the Good Friday Agreement.

“She obviously was working in the Houses of the Oireachtas for six months. My concern here, and I think Catherine does need to explain this, is how come she had access to the Oireachtas without Garda clearance.”

Labour’s Alan Kelly, who does not support Ms Connolly said it was “deeply concerning that somebody would feel the need to hire somebody with that background especially so soon after prison”.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Claire Byrne on Thursday, Ms Connolly said that Ms Ní Shionnain served her time in prison. “She was absolutely perfect for the job, and I took her on,” she said.