Fianna Fáil backbenchers revolt to back ‘Netflix levy’ a ‘storm in a teacup’, says TD

Earlier this year, Fine Gael Minister for Media Patrick O’Donovan said people were 'paying enough' for content. Photograph: Getty Images

A row over Fianna Fáil backbenchers voting in favour of the introduction of a content levy on television streaming services like Netflix has been described as a “storm in a tea cup” by one of those involved.

Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne made the remark as he sought to play down the division that arose with Fine Gael during a meeting of the Oireachtas media committee on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Fine Gael Minister for Media Patrick O’Donovan publicly announced his opposition to any such levy, saying people were “paying enough” for content and he would not introduce one while he held the portfolio.

A report drawn up by outside consultants for Coimisiún na Meán, which was published in May, advised the Government to introduce a content levy to fund domestic film and television production at “the earliest possible date”.

Earlier this year, the Oireachtas committee on media heard one estimate that a levy could raise about €20 million per year for public service content.

However, the Government has decided not to go ahead with a so-called “Netflix levy”, citing the impact on consumers.

Division arose between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil over proposals for a content levy arose at a private meeting of the Oireachtas media committee on Wednesday.

The committee is finalising a pre-legislative scrutiny report on forthcoming broadcasting legislation.

Fianna Fáil members of the committee voted, along with Sinn Féin and the Green Party, in favour of including a recommendation to bring in a content levy in the committee’s report.

Fine Gael members of the committee voted against the proposal but were defeated.

It has been reported by a number of media outlets that a source close to Mr O’Donovan said he was shocked at the Government being undermined by the Fianna Fáil backbenchers.

A spokesman for Taoiseach Micheál Martin meanwhile, said: “The Taoiseach supports the position agreed by Government before the summer.

“There are no plans currently to introduce a levy on streaming services.”

One of the Fianna Fáil TDs who voted in favour of the content levy at the committee meeting, Malcolm Byrne, said: “The Committee restated its position as it has always held that we should introduce a levy which would support the development of Ireland’s film, television, animation and content creation sector. This was backed by every witness to our Committee on the planned legislation.”

18/12/2024 - NEWS - Malcolm Byrne, Fine Fail TD for Wicklow Wexford at Leinster house on the first Sitting of 34th Dáil and Selection of Ceann Comhairle. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Mr Byrne added: “The Fianna Fáil members are strongly committed to supporting the independent production sector in Ireland.”

He also said: “Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators are encouraged to think for ourselves on Oireachtas Committees to listen to witnesses and to try come forward with the best policy recommendations.

“It is obviously the Government’s decision as to whether or not to accept them.

“We will be supporting any legislation that Government brings forward but committee reports should reflect the views and discussions that we had.

“This is a storm in a teacup but I am glad that the Minister is interested in the deliberative work of the Committee,” he added, in reference to the reports of Mr O’Donovan’s dissatisfaction of the Fianna Fáil backbenchers committee vote.

Meanwhile, one of the Fine Gael members of the Oireachtas media committee, Micheál Carrigy TD, said there has been a Government agreement that there will not be a levy and “that’s the way we voted [at the meeting].”

He said: “We don’t want to see a situation where ultimately that subscriber is going to be hit by higher fees.

Put to him that some proponents of a levy argue that such charges exist in other European countries and this has not been passed on to consumers, Mr Carrigy said: “We’re not willing to take risks with that.”