Micheál Martin now needs his party victor Jim Gavin to win the presidential election

The result of the Fianna Fáil selection vote for its presidential candidate – a clear victory for Jim Gavin by 41 votes to 29, but a more than decent vote for Billy Kelleher – has increased the importance of the election for party leader Micheál Martin.

After pushing hard for Gavin, Martin owns the outcome now – if Gavin wins the race for the Áras, he will be spectacularly vindicated; if the former Dublin manager bombs, the fingers won’t be long pointing at the party leader.

Would this endanger his leadership? Probably not. Or at least, not in the short term. But Martin will almost certainly not lead his party into the next general election. And that means at some stage in the next few years, authority will start to seep away from his leadership. A presidential election flop would likely bring that process forward. And the result of the Gavin-Kelleher battle will certainly amplify the whispering about it.

Either way, the result of the presidential election now matters a lot for Micheál Martin – which is ironic, given that his view at the start of the summer that the party might not run a candidate at all.

When the result of the Fianna Fáil vote was announced – 41 to 29 – it was considerably closer than most anticipated, with Kelleher outperforming the expectations of even some of his own supporters.

Touted in some quarters as a referendum on Martin’s leadership, a substantial minority of the parliamentary party were happy for an adverse verdict in that referendum.

For much of his leadership, Martin has been at odds with much of his parliamentary party. Since the last election, that on-again, off-again tension had largely abated.

This result suggests it’s on again. Martin remains the most popular party leader and unchallengeable as Taoiseach. But nothing lasts forever.

Having secured the Fianna Fáil nomination, Gavin now faces the bear pit of a presidential election campaign. Having avoided the media over the past fortnight in order, his supporters said, to concentrate on talking to Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators, Gavin is expected to face reporters for the first time later today. That encounter will begin a process that has in the past tested the other candidates to destruction.

Past presidential campaigns have been littered with the political corpses of candidates who have wilted under the muscular interrogation techniques of the media – Adi Roche, David Norris, Seán Gallagher and all the rest. Gavin is obviously tough and composed. But is he tough enough? Only one way of finding out.

Fianna Fáil has won every presidential election, bar 1990, that it contested. But the political landscape has been altered dramatically since the party last won, in 1997. Then, Mary McAleese could depend on 40 per cent of voters – give or take – turning out for the Fianna Fáil candidate. In this election, Gavin can rely on maybe half that number.

The less congenial arithmetic means that Gavin must attract transfers to win. His background as a well-known figure in the GAA will help him talk to non-Fianna Fáil voters, for sure. He is, after all, the man who more or less saved Gaelic football.

But his most important source of transfers will be the 20-odd per cent of voters that Fine Gael claims as its own. That means he must stay ahead of Heather Humphreys if he is to benefit from those votes. An old-fashioned Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil duel now hovers into view.