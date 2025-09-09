Inside the Fianna Fáil presidential vote: standing ovations, ‘thunderous’ applause and tears

Presidential candidate Jim Gavin, with Fianna Fail leader and Taoiseach Micheál Martin, at Leinster House for the party's presidential candidate announcement. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/ The Irish Times

The doors to the lifts outside the canteen in Leinster House opened, expelling the top brass of Fianna Fáil. At the centre of the group was Jim Gavin, as of an hour previously, the party’s presidential candidate.

Micheál Martin was escorting Gavin to his first media doorstep. As the group moved down the corridor the Taoiseach stopped to induct Gavin into another campaign trail rite of passage: cooing over babies. One long-time Leinster House denizen had her newborn in for a visit, and the high powered delegation stopped to peer into the pram. “He’s even wearing the blue of Dublin,” quipped Martin.

They had just descended from the Fianna Fáil rooms, where Gavin recorded a 41-29 victory over Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher. It was a closer margin than almost all had predicted.

Throughout the morning, Fianna Fáilers had swung between highly charged emotional states: excitement; nervousness; giddiness; anticipation; tension.

The candidates addressed the parliamentary party in alphabetical order. Gavin, one participant says, walked the 10 steps or so to the podium amid respectful silence. He told the Fianna Fáil group that De Valera had made the visionary decision to put the presidency above politics.

He spoke about his sense of duty, his republican family and his track record. He promised an energetic and dynamic campaign and a presidency engaged with communities, young people, business - of enterprise and humanitarian ideals, which would bring people together at a time of uncertainty.

“Well crafted,” was how one person described it afterwards. “A speech that would be acceptable to any audience.” “Wooden,” was the less charitable verdict of one in Kelleher’s camp. Gavin got a standing ovation.

[ Fianna Fáil’s Jim Gavin ‘has all the credentials to be fine president’ - Billy KelleherOpens in new window ]

Kelleher was met with “thunderous” applause, says a person in Gavin’s camp. The Ireland South MEP - who has been in Fianna Fáil party rooms since the early 90s - spoke with “passion and heart” on his home ground. He told the crowd he canvassed with and for them. This room, he said, was where the party had agreed to support the Belfast Agreement and the Downing Street Declaration.

It was where, he said, dozens of his colleagues agreed to support swinging austerity in Budget 2011, knowing it would be a political death sentence, believing it had to be done in the national interest. A Kelleher ally claimed afterwards that more than one attendee had tears in their eyes as he spoke.

Fianna Fail Presidential candidate Billy Kelleher MEP leaves the Dail after losing the vote to decide the candidate for the party. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

In the end, a handful of votes would have swung it for Kelleher - his camp were delighted.

When the tally was delivered, two of them swore Martin had a visible reaction. “The grip he had on it (the parliamentary party) isn’t near as strong as he thought,” said one Kelleher supporter.

Gavin is, one Fianna Fáiler says, an ordinary man with a record of discipline and thoroughness which achieves extraordinary results. “That works in 90 per cent of life … but political campaigns do not conform to that format. That’s the unknown.”

Former Dublin GAA manager Jim Gavin spoke to the media after being selected to represent Fianna Fáil in the presidential election. Video: Chris Maddaloni

Collectively and individually, the party now pores over the entrails of the contest. Some believe it represents the first shots in a succession proxy war, with Jack Chambers, who was instrumental in recruiting Gavin, damaged by Kelleher’s strong performance. They argue Jim O’Callaghan has been strengthened - pointing to his slower endorsement of Gavin.

Conversely, others believe that O’Callaghan “bottled” the decision, and could have backed Kelleher as a clarion call to those who hanker for the end of Martin’s spell in charge.

[ Jim Gavin ‘honoured’ to be selected as Fianna Fáil presidential candidateOpens in new window ]

Other TDs warn against over-interpreting the result - but accept that the campaign has encouraged the anti-Martin rump within Fianna Fáil which the leader has successfully kept quiet for several years.

As for its significance in the long run for the party and Martin’s leadership? Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin South West John Lahart - Gavin’s local TD - sums up: “Either this isn’t going to work out or it’s going to be seen as a masterstroke. And if it’s seen as a masterstroke, this conversation is closed.”