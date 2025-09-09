Fianna Fáil’s Jim Gavin ‘has all the credentials to be fine president’ - Billy Kelleher

Jim Gavin has been selected to run on behalf of Fianna Fáil in the 2025 Presidential election. Photograph: Stephen Collins/ Collins Photos

Fianna Fáil’s presidential election candidate Jim Gavin “has all the credentials to be a fine president” according to his rival for the party’s nomination, MEP Billy Kelleher.

Mr Kelleher also denied there was division in the party despite his own strong showing in the secret ballot of Fianna Fáil TDs, Senators and MEPs on Wednesday.

Mr Gavin, the former Dublin football boss, got 41 votes among the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party compared to 29 for Mr Kelleher.

Mr Kelleher’s signficant support came despite Taoiseach and party leader Micheál Martin’s public backing of Mr Gavin to be the party’s candidate.

Speaking to reporters after the result, Mr Kelleher said he believed he “did a service” in ensuring there was a “healthy, robust interrogation of ideas” within Fianna Fáil on the presidential election.

He thanked colleagues and said he fully respects the outcome of the vote and wished Mr Gavin and his family well.

Asked what message the party leadership should take from the strength of his own vote, Mr Kelleher said: “What’s most important in a political party is that we have processes whereby we actually have democracy unfold and we should never be afraid of that concept of having ideas, debates and ultimately, decisions taken. And if the decision has to be taken by a vote, so be it.

“I don’t see votes in political parties as divisive. I actually see them as the bulwark of democracy”.

[ Fianna Fáil chooses former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin as presidential candidateOpens in new window ]

Billy Kelleher speaking outside Leinster House after Jim Gavin wins the Fianna Fáil presidential nomination. Photograph: Stephen Collins/ Collins Photos

He denied Fianna Fáil was a divided party and said: “I will canvass every day I can to ensure that he [Mr Gavin] is elected because he shares the values that I share, and that’s why I want to ensure that we would have this debate so we could find out what people stand for.

“I am very confident, with the endorsement of the parliamentary party that he got today that he will be an exceptionally brilliant candidate and a very fine president.”

Asked if the result was a blow to Mr Martin’s authority he said: “I never thought of it that way being truthful. I always looked at this in the context of putting a process in place, that we would have a very strong debate.

“And we had that.”

Mr Kelleher said he believes Mr Gavin can win the election saying: “He is driven by community”, and listed his work in Óglaigh na hÉireann and the UN missions he has lead.

“I think he has all the credentials to be a very fine president, and I am certain that he will engage, you know, with the electorate over the next 45 days, to ensure that Fianna Fáil will have a very strong dynamic campaign that will, you know, energise the public out there and will be returned to the Áras.”

[ Micheál Martin now needs his party victor Jim Gavin to win the presidential electionOpens in new window ]

Mr Kelleher said Mr Gavin had spoken about reconciliation in the North and the need to be welcoming to immigrants during his presentation to the parliamentary party in advance of vote.

“He spoke about some very fine areas in terms of engagement across the island of Ireland to ensure that we have reconciliation. That we extend the hand of friendship to those who may not want to live in a United Ireland, and that we will continue actively to promote reconciliation across the island and in the context of cross-community relations in Northern Ireland.

“And I think that is a very key role for the president.”

Mr Kelleher added how Mr Gavin had also spoken about making people who have come to Ireland feel welcome.

“So I think they’re key areas where you know he is very much at idem with me,” Mr Kelleher says.