Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald rules out running in presidential election

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said that she will not be running for president.

She told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme on Monday that her focus was on securing a change of government and said that she did not come under pressure from within her party to stand for the presidency.

Speaking ahead of her party’s annual think-in, Ms McDonald said she had to “lead from the front” in holding the current Fianna Fail-Fine Gael coalition to account.

“I have a real sense of the importance of this time in Irish political and indeed in Irish historical life,” she told RTÉ.

“I believe that whoever is the Uachtarán following the election will likely be the Uachtarán in office as we move into referendums and Irish reunification and all of the politics and the interaction that needs to happen around that, and I think the Uachtarán will play a very, very important role at a time of huge opportunity and transition in Irish life and for that reason I’ve considered very carefully what we as a party do, but also what I do myself personally.”

She said the party had tested “every proposition” in relation to a candidate.

She would not be drawn on who that candidate would be, but refused to rule out Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

However, she said that the party had still not decided if it would run its own candidate and could still back Independent TD Catherine Connolly for the Áras.

“My preference is that we call this right and, at the risk of sounding repetitive, we have options, but I’m clarifying today that my name is no longer in the mix,” she said.

Ms McDonald said her party would make a decision on September 20th.

“I believe we have the winning of this thing,” she said.

Asked who “we” was, she responded that it included Sinn Féin and parties who were “not Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil”.

Fine Gael as selected former minister Heather Humphreys as its candidate.

Former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin and Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher will vie to be Fianna Fáil’s candidate during a meeting of its parliamentary party on Tuesday. The nominee will be chosen by secret ballot.

At least 14 independent presidential hopefuls will seek the support of councillors to enter next month’s election when Kerry County Council meets on Monday.

Individuals who wish to enter the race need the support of 20 Oireachtas members or four councils to contest the election.

Several councils plan to hold special meetings to hear from independent candidates over the next 2½ weeks.

Those expected to address the first such meeting in Kerry include businessman Gareth Sheridan, former solicitor Nick Delehanty , barrister and conservative campaigner Maria Steen, and former lord mayor of Cork Cllr Kieran McCarthy.