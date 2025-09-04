Presidential election: Conor McGregor urges supporters to lobby councillors to get him on ballot

Conor McGregor, who lost a civil rape case last year, called on his followers to contact local councillors on his behalf to support his presidential bid. Image: Conor McGregor/Instagram

Conor McGregor has urged his online supporters to lobby councillors whose backing could provide him a route to contesting the presidential election.

McGregor, who last year lost a civil rape case, claimed last week that he had already “secured” the support of councils, TDs and Senators.

The former mixed martial arts champion on Thursday posted a video on his social media channels filmed outside Government Buildings in Dublin 2.

“We have seen the homelessness of Irish children rise to levels unprecedented, proving this Government’s refusal to abide by and respect our proclamation where all children of Irish are to be cherished. Instead, our children abandoned,” he said.

“This incompetent failure of future generations has been accompanied with an intense influx of mass migration into an already severed system. Our tourism has sharply declined, while danger on our streets has risen.”

McGregor described himself as a “master of martial combat” and a “solution driven man”. He called on his followers to contact local councillors on his behalf.

“If you want to see my name on the ballot for the presidency, I urge you to contact your local county councillors today and ask them to nominate me,” he said in a social media post.

“Our councillors are the backbone of our communities. They work harder and deliver more for the people than those in the Oireachtas, who continue to fail this country time and again.”

“If you are a councillor who feels your voice is ignored, your hands tied, and your community overlooked, then I ask you to stand with me. Nominate me, and I will give you the platform and power to be truly heard.”

Last week, McGregor had claimed “I have it secured”.

“I have councils on board, TDs, senators. I even have the most prestigious party of them all. It is now about choosing my affiliation.”

In order to secure a nomination to run, McGregor would need the backing of either four local authorities or 20 members of the Oireachtas.

His name has not yet appeared on any lists of candidates who have contacted councils seeking the opportunity to lobby for their support.

Last year, McGregor was ordered to pay Nikita Hand €250,000 damages after a High Court jury found he had assaulted her in a Dublin hotel.

In July, McGregor lost his appeal against the jury finding in favour of Ms Hand, who sued him for alleged rape at the Beacon hotel on December 9th, 2018.

The appeal ordered Ms Hand should get her costs in the High Court and appeal court against McGregor.

To secure a nomination through local authorities, a candidate needs to get the backing of four of the State’s 31 councils. An alternative way of getting on the ballot paper is gaining the support of 20 TDs and Senators.

McGregor joins a growing list of individuals seeking to secure a nomination to run for president through the council route. These include businessman Gareth Sheridan, lawyer Nick Delehanty and former Met Éireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly.