Occupied Territories Bill: Sinn Féin voters join circumspect Fianna Fáil and Fine Gaelers

Supporters of the two main parties are most likely to be cautious about backing the contentious Bill. Illustration: Paul Scott

According to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos B&A poll, public opinion is split on how or if to proceed with the Occupied Territories Bill, with 38 per cent suggesting that the Government should investigate possible consequences for the Republic before passing the Bill, while 35 per cent feel it should be passed quickly.

When completing the poll, voters were offered four response options on the Occupied Territories Bill. The most popular response was that the Government should investigate possible consequences for the State before passing the Bill (38 per cent). A further 20 per cent feel that it should proceed without delay in its current format, and 14 per cent feel that services should be included in the proposed legislation before passing it quickly. One-in-10 voters (10 per cent) feel that the Government should not pass the Bill.

Supporters of the two main parties are most likely to advise caution, with 47 per cent of Fianna Fáil and 40 per cent of Fine Gael voters wanting the Government to explore possible consequences for the State before proceeding.

[ Irish Times poll: Support for Government parties holds steady as Sinn Féin slumpsOpens in new window ]

Sinn Féin voters are also somewhat circumspect, with 39 per cent preferring a slower approach, while 33 per cent would like to see it passed more quickly – 21 per cent in its current form, and 12 per cent with the addition of services.

What is notable from these poll findings is the general alignment across supporters of the three largest parties on this issue, whereas in our April poll the majority of Sinn Féin voters (53 per cent) wanted the Bill to be introduced as quickly as possible, compared with 43 per cent of Fine Gael voters and just 35 per cent of Fianna Fáil voters.

[ The Irish Times/Ipsos B&A poll April 2025: the full results in chartsOpens in new window ]

Trade negotiations between the European Union and United States are another topical and contentious issue, with little sign of any consensus among the voting population.

Tariffs: Why has Donald Trump threatened the EU again? Listen | 47:35

On this issue, 42 per cent feel that the EU should negotiate harder and risk a trade war with the US, while 39 per cent would prefer to see the bloc agree to a 10 per cent tariff to secure a trade deal with the US.

When it comes to trade negotiations, our risk appetite appears to have grown. Back in April, just 28 per cent suggested risking a trade war if a good deal is not on offer, while 58 per cent felt that the EU should try to negotiate a trade deal at all costs.

[ Government effort to ban occupied territories trade gets EU boostOpens in new window ]

For the Government, this poll confirms there is no way forward with the Occupied Territories Bill or EU-US negotiations that would meet with approval from a substantial majority of voters.

On the question of whether or not to increase third-level fees, voters are largely singing from the same hymn sheet.

Three-quarters of voters (75 per cent) feel that third-level fees should remain at €2,000, having been reduced from €3,000 as part of a cost-of-living budget package in 2022, while only 16 per cent feel that now is the right time to return the fees to €3,000.

To expect voters to support a measure that increases the cost of education is perhaps asking too much. It is also a sign of things to come in the autumn for the Government as it grapples with the challenge of managing expectations as to what it can do to help voters struggling with the rising cost of living.

Fieldwork for this latest Irish Times Ipsos B&A poll was conducted on Monday and Tuesday of this week among a nationally representative sample of 1,200 Irish adults aged 18 years and upwards. All Irish Times/Ipsos B&A polls are conducted in-home at 120 sampling points throughout the country, covering every constituency.