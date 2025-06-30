Opposition parties cooling on possibility of joint left candidate for presidential race

The latest figure mentioned in connection with the presidential race is Joe Duffy, who retired as the presenter of the RTÉ radio programme Liveline on Friday after 37 years. Photograph: Andres Poveda/PA

Senior figures in left-leaning parties are cooling on the idea of endorsing a joint candidate for the presidential election – although they could still rally behind a suitable Independent, sources say.

Sinn Féin, Labour, the Social Democrats, People Before Profit-Solidarity and the Greens have held exploratory talks about agreeing a “consensus candidate” in recent months, on the basis that their combined votes would be more than enough to secure a nomination and could also funnel significant numbers of voters towards a chosen candidate.

However, progress on agreeing a name has not generated much momentum, sources involved in the talks say, with a sense in some quarters now that a pre-agreed candidate is less likely to emerge.

There are also a view among some that Sinn Féin will definitely run their own candidate – although the party says it has made no final decisions.

A senior source outlined that their view was now that parties on the left may have talks with declared Independent candidates as they emerge, and may back them with their Oireachtas votes. However, some parties are continuing direct talks with individuals as being a stand-alone candidate as the process gears up.

The only prominent figure from the left to have indicated an interest in the position is Independent Galway West TD Catherine Connolly.

Neither the Labour Party nor Mr Duffy responded to the story in the Mail on Sunday stating that members of the party were planning an approach to the popular presenter.

On Friday, when asked if he was interested in being a candidate, Mr Duffy was incredulous that his name was being mentioned.

He said: “I was president of Trinity students’ union; I still have the posters. But my face has changed a lot. Maybe my intellect isn’t as strong as it used to be.”

Another high-profile figure who has been associated with the Labour Party is former World Health Organisation (WHO) deputy director general Dr Mike Ryan.

Dr Ryan (60) has yet to comment on speculation that Labour will sound him out about a run for the presidency.

All the parties are struggling to find a suitable candidate to replace President Michael D Higgins, who will be retiring after 14 years in November.

Former minister for education Mary Hanafin has said she would be open to have a conversation with Fianna Fáil about seeking a nomination to run in the presidential election.

Ms Hanafin, a former TD for Dún Laoghaire, said this weekend that many people from different aspects of life had raised the possibility with her.

She said the decision would be ultimately one for Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

Former Fianna Fáil junior minister Peter Power has said he is interested in the position. He has been the Unicef Ireland executive director since 2012.

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has not ruled himself out of contention, but the party’s MEP Barry Andrews has said he is not interested.

Former European commissioner Máiread McGuinness is the favourite for the Fine Gael nomination, but she has not yet confirmed that she will seek the presidency.

Fine Gael MEP and former GAA president Seán Kelly has not ruled himself of contention and suggested that the party should have a contest for the nomination.

Sinn Féin has yet to decide whether or not to put forward its own candidate. The North’s First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, has not ruled herself out of contention, but former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams says he is not interested.

One candidate that has been mentioned on several occasions is the party’s MP John Finucane, the son of murdered solicitor Pat Finucane.

Former SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said he is interested in contesting the position, but it is not yet clear how he would get a nomination.